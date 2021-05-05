Mississippi coronavirus cases drop to one-year low

Published 10:14 pm Wednesday, May 5, 2021

By Magnolia State Live

The weekly average number of new COVID-19 coronavirus cases dropped Wednesday to a more than one-year low.

Mississippi State Department of Health officials said Wednesday that 218 new cases were confirmed in the last 24 hours.

The additional cases reported Wednesday bring the total number of cases found in the state since the pandemic began to 312,712.

The Mississippi State Health Department reported two new deaths on Wednesday, bringing the total death toll to 7,223.

Through Wednesday morning, more than 900,000 people, or 30% of all Mississippians, have received at least one shot of the COVID-19 vaccines available.

And approximately 25% of Mississippi’s population are fully vaccinated, the state reported.

For more detailed county-by-county vaccination results visit: https://msdh.ms.gov/msdhsite/_static/resources/12130.pdf

The 7-day, daily average of new cases dipped to 190 on Wednesday. The last time the 7-day average of new cases was at that level April 18, 2020.

The 14-day, daily average of new cases dropped slightly to 215 with Wednesday’s update.

Cumulative Cases and Deaths by County

Totals of all reported COVID-19 cases, including those in long-term care (LTC) facilities.

Long-term care case updates have been delayed pending data review.

The numbers in this table are provisional. County case numbers and deaths may change as investigation finds new or additional information.

Note: 114 cases previously reported were determined not to be caused by COVID-19, and have been removed from state and county totals.

County Total Cases Total Deaths
Adams 2618 82
Alcorn 3112 68
Amite 1228 42
Attala 2141 73
Benton 990 25
Bolivar 4796 132
Calhoun 1697 32
Carroll 1217 28
Chickasaw 2069 57
Choctaw 760 18
Claiborne 1022 30
Clarke 1778 79
Clay 1846 54
Coahoma 2939 79
Copiah 2960 65
Covington 2562 81
De Soto 21445 257
Forrest 7638 152
Franklin 834 23
George 2467 48
Greene 1303 33
Grenada 2600 85
Hancock 3768 86
Harrison 17785 308
Hinds 20264 414
Holmes 1886 72
Humphreys 961 33
Issaquena 168 6
Itawamba 2992 77
Jackson 13401 246
Jasper 2207 48
Jefferson 654 28
Jefferson Davis 1069 32
Jones 8361 163
Kemper 953 28
Lafayette 6164 118
Lamar 6206 86
Lauderdale 7191 240
Lawrence 1283 23
Leake 2655 73
Lee 9959 173
Leflore 3487 125
Lincoln 3944 110
Lowndes 6361 144
Madison 10055 217
Marion 2687 80
Marshall 4393 103
Monroe 4089 133
Montgomery 1267 42
Neshoba 4022 176
Newton 2461 61
Noxubee 1267 34
Oktibbeha 4606 98
Panola 4550 105
Pearl River 4493 145
Perry 1258 38
Pike 3290 105
Pontotoc 4193 72
Prentiss 2789 60
Quitman 799 16
Rankin 13548 278
Scott 3149 73
Sharkey 502 17
Simpson 2938 88
Smith 1621 34
Stone 1818 33
Sunflower 3355 90
Tallahatchie 1778 40
Tate 3320 84
Tippah 2874 68
Tishomingo 2254 67
Tunica 1046 26
Union 4088 76
Walthall 1338 45
Warren 4371 121
Washington 5318 133
Wayne 2622 41
Webster 1145 32
Wilkinson 668 30
Winston 2268 81
Yalobusha 1629 36
Yazoo 3102 69
Total 312,712 7,223

 

 

 

