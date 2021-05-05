Officials say 12 tornadoes touched down in Mississippi Sunday. Here is where they were located.

Weather officials confirmed that 12 tornadoes touched down in Mississippi Sunday.

The National Weather Service has confirmed tornadoes in the following locations Sunday.

Calhoun County: EF-1 with winds of 90 mph

Hinds County: EF-1 with winds of 105 mph

Holmes/Carroll County: EF-2 with winds of 115 mph

Holmes County (Eden/Tchula): EF-1 with winds of 110 mph

Holmes County (Durant): EF-1 with winds of 100 mph

Itawamba County: EF-0 with winds of 75 mph

Jefferson County: EF-1 with winds of 105 mph

Lee County: EF-1 with winds of 100 mph

Madison County: EF-1 with winds of 95 mph

Pontotoc/Lee County: EF-1 with winds of 90 mph

Yazoo County: EF-1 with winds of 110 mph

Yazoo/Holmes County: EF-0 with winds of 85 mph

Several of the tornadoes and other severe storms caused significant damage across the state, according to the Mississippi Emergency Management Agency. No fatalities were reported during the severe weather outbreak on Sunday and Tuesday, officials said.

Based on initial assessments, approximately 100 homes were damaged statewide Tuesday, but only Rankin and Warren counties had submitted official reports, accounting for 11 of those damaged homes.

“MEMA understands that there is significant damage to portions of the state due to weather,” said a Wednesday statement from MEMA. “Our staff is working with county EMA directors to complete damage assessments.”

The following counties submitted preliminary damage reports from these storms to MEMA: