One sought arrested, another being sought in weekend shooting outside Mississippi bar

Published 8:18 am Wednesday, May 5, 2021

By Magnolia State Live

Mississippi authorities have arrested one man and are searching for another man connected to a weekend shooting in the parking lot of a Hattiesburg bar.

Savon Breland, 26, of Hattiesburg, has been charged with two counts of aggravated assault, in connection to the shooting that occurred around 12:30 a.m. in the parking lot area of Fourth Street Bar.

One man received a non-life-threatening wound to his left and was treated at a local hospital, according to police. Another man was grazed on the arm and refused treatment.

Breland was arrested at a residence on Singletary Drive Tuesday afternoon. Breland has been booked into the Forrest County Jail.

Police also have active arrest warrants for two counts of aggravated assault for Lakendall Holliday, 21, of Hattiesburg.

If you have any information on the whereabouts of Holliday, please contact Hattiesburg Police or Metro Crime Stoppers at 601-582-STOP.

More News

Facebook board upholds Trump suspension

One sought arrested, another being sought in weekend shooting outside Mississippi bar

Police: Mississippi man arrested after road rage incident caught on camera

Mississippi’s economy expected to see biggest spike of growth in more than 10 years

  • Subscribe to our email newsletter

    * indicates required
Print Article

  • Subscribe to our email newsletter

    * indicates required