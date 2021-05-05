One sought arrested, another being sought in weekend shooting outside Mississippi bar

One man received a non-life-threatening wound to his left and was treated at a local hospital, according to police. Another man was grazed on the arm and refused treatment.

Breland was arrested at a residence on Singletary Drive Tuesday afternoon. Breland has been booked into the Forrest County Jail.

Police also have active arrest warrants for two counts of aggravated assault for Lakendall Holliday, 21, of Hattiesburg.

If you have any information on the whereabouts of Holliday, please contact Hattiesburg Police or Metro Crime Stoppers at 601-582-STOP.