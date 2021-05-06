Body of missing Mississippi student found on Alabama island
Published 8:21 am Thursday, May 6, 2021
Authorities have located the body of a Mississippi college student who disappeared into the Gulf of Mexico off Alabama’s Dauphin Island.
Mayor Jeff Collier says police and fire officials on Wednesday found the body of a man identified by the Coast Guard as 20-year-old Robert Brent of Yazoo County, Mississippi.
The University of Southern Mississippi student went missing on Sunday while swimming in water just off the beach, and Collier posted a statement on social media saying the body was found on the island’s western end.
The Coast Guard had suspended the search for Brent on Tuesday.