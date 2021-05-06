Mississippi man gets 40 years for killing step-daughter, attempting to kill 3 other family members

A Mississippi man was sentenced to a total of 40 years in prison Wednesday for the killing of his step-daughter and injuring of three other relatives in Adams County in 2017.

Leroy Henderson, 66, pleaded guilty to manslaughter and three counts of aggravated assault for shootings that occurred on Dec. 21, 2017. Henderson received a 20-year sentence for one manslaughter charge and another 20-year sentence to run consecutively for the three aggravated assault charges under the direction of Sixth District Circuit Court Judge Lillie Sanders.

His step-daughter, Jeannette Proby, 38, died from a gunshot wound to the chest on Lower Woodville Road. Henderson proceeded to Mazique Lane, where officers were called at approximately 2:35 p.m. from a caller saying a man was trying to kill her, law officials said after the incident.

Sixth District Attorney Shameca Collins said Henderson’s two brothers-in-law James and Lawrence Chatman and Proby’s daughter Shalisha Proby survived other injuries.

One of the victims was reportedly shot in the leg, one was stabbed in the hand and another was shot in the chest and was airlifted to Rapides Regional Medical Center.

Collins’ office was recused from the case because Assistant District Attorney Paul Sullivan worked for Henderson as his attorney, she said.

The case was prosecuted by the Office of 14th Judicial District Attorney Dee Bates who was not available for comment on Wednesday evening.

Collins said Henderson was initially indicted in December 2017 for three counts of attempted murder and one count of murder and his charges were reduced.

“I’m happy that the family is receiving justice,” Collins said.

Collins emphasized the importance of citizens appearing for jury duty after difficulty finding jurors for Henderson’s trial.

Out of 150 people summoned for jury duty, only 30 appeared for jury selection, she said.

A minimum of 12 jurors and two alternates are needed for a trial, Collins said. The judge can issue warrants for those who do not appear, she said.

“It is important for people to report to jury duty so that trails such as this one do not get held up,” Collins said. “If (Henderson) had not pleaded, it’s possible this case would have been pushed to September.”