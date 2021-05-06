Mississippi’s weekly average coronavirus cases rise slightly, state reports

Mississippi’s new COVID-19 coronavirus weekly case average rose slightly after the latest data released from the state.

Mississippi State Department of Health officials said Thursday that 214 new cases were confirmed in the last 24 hours.

The additional cases reported Thursday bring the total number of cases found in the state since the pandemic began to 312,926.

The Mississippi State Health Department reported three new deaths on Thursday, bringing the total death toll to 7,226.

Through Thursday morning, more than 906,000 people, or 30% of all Mississippians, have received at least one shot of the COVID-19 vaccines available.

And approximately 26% of Mississippi’s population are fully vaccinated, the state reported.

For more detailed county-by-county vaccination results visit: https://msdh.ms.gov/msdhsite/_static/resources/12130.pdf

The 7-day, daily average of new cases rose to 198 on Thursday.

The 14-day, daily average of new cases dropped slightly to 207 with Thursday’s update.

Cumulative Cases and Deaths by County

Totals of all reported COVID-19 cases, including those in long-term care (LTC) facilities.

Long-term care case updates have been delayed pending data review.

The numbers in this table are provisional. County case numbers and deaths may change as investigation finds new or additional information.