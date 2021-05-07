Coronavirus cases remain stable across Mississippi, state reports

Published 9:07 am Friday, May 7, 2021

By Magnolia State Live

The rate of new infections of the COVID-19 coronavirus remained relatively stable Friday with the latest data released from the state.

Mississippi State Department of Health officials said Friday that 240 new cases were confirmed in the last 24 hours.

The additional cases reported Friday bring the total number of cases found in the state since the pandemic began to 313,166.

The Mississippi State Health Department reported two new deaths on Friday, bringing the total death toll to 7,228.

Through Thursday morning, more than 906,000 people, or 30% of all Mississippians, have received at least one shot of the COVID-19 vaccines available.

And approximately 26% of Mississippi’s population are fully vaccinated, the state reported.

For more detailed county-by-county vaccination results visit: https://msdh.ms.gov/msdhsite/_static/resources/12130.pdf

The 7-day, daily average of new cases dipped slightly to 197 on Friday.

The 14-day, daily average of new cases rose slightly to 209 with Friday’s update.

Cumulative Cases and Deaths by County

Totals of all reported COVID-19 cases, including those in long-term care (LTC) facilities.

Long-term care case updates have been delayed pending data review.

The numbers in this table are provisional. County case numbers and deaths may change as investigation finds new or additional information.

County Total Cases Total Deaths
Adams 2695 82
Alcorn 3119 68
Amite 1228 42
Attala 2141 73
Benton 991 25
Bolivar 4797 132
Calhoun 1701 32
Carroll 1217 28
Chickasaw 2071 57
Choctaw 761 18
Claiborne 1022 30
Clarke 1778 79
Clay 1847 54
Coahoma 2943 79
Copiah 2964 65
Covington 2563 81
De Soto 21496 257
Forrest 7649 152
Franklin 836 23
George 2468 48
Greene 1303 33
Grenada 2603 86
Hancock 3777 86
Harrison 17814 309
Hinds 20294 414
Holmes 1886 73
Humphreys 961 33
Issaquena 168 6
Itawamba 2994 77
Jackson 13411 246
Jasper 2208 48
Jefferson 654 28
Jefferson Davis 1069 32
Jones 8364 163
Kemper 954 28
Lafayette 6171 118
Lamar 6216 86
Lauderdale 7181 240
Lawrence 1283 23
Leake 2662 73
Lee 9962 173
Leflore 3487 125
Lincoln 3950 110
Lowndes 6370 145
Madison 10066 217
Marion 2688 80
Marshall 4397 103
Monroe 4100 133
Montgomery 1267 42
Neshoba 4026 176
Newton 2460 61
Noxubee 1267 34
Oktibbeha 4614 98
Panola 4561 105
Pearl River 4499 145
Perry 1259 38
Pike 3301 105
Pontotoc 4195 72
Prentiss 2795 60
Quitman 802 16
Rankin 13573 278
Scott 3153 73
Sharkey 503 17
Simpson 2947 88
Smith 1622 34
Stone 1820 33
Sunflower 3357 90
Tallahatchie 1781 40
Tate 3324 84
Tippah 2877 68
Tishomingo 2259 67
Tunica 1048 26
Union 4090 76
Walthall 1338 45
Warren 4380 121
Washington 5323 133
Wayne 2623 41
Webster 1145 32
Wilkinson 669 30
Winston 2268 81
Yalobusha 1633 37
Yazoo 3107 69
Total 313,166 7,228

 

 

