Mississippi coronavirus new case numbers remain flat, state reports

Mississippi’s weekly new COVID-19 coronavirus remained relatively stable Monday with the latest data released from the state.

Mississippi State Department of Health officials said Monday that 509 new cases were confirmed over the weekend.

The additional cases reported Monday bring the total number of cases found in the state since the pandemic began to 313,675.

The Mississippi State Health Department reported six new deaths on Monday, bringing the total death toll to 7,234.

Through Thursday morning, more than 915,000 people, or 30% of all Mississippians, have received at least one shot of the COVID-19 vaccines available.

And approximately 26% of Mississippi’s population are fully vaccinated, the state reported.

For more detailed county-by-county vaccination results visit: https://msdh.ms.gov/msdhsite/_static/resources/12130.pdf

The 7-day, daily average of new cases rose slightly to 198 on Monday.

The 14-day, daily average of new cases dipped to 200 with Monday’s update.

Cumulative Cases and Deaths by County

Totals of all reported COVID-19 cases, including those in long-term care (LTC) facilities.

Long-term care case and death totals by county are undergoing data review and are not currently available.

The numbers in this table are provisional. County case and deaths totals may change as investigation finds new or additional information.