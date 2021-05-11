Mississippi coronavirus daily new cases rise, state reports

Published 6:12 pm Tuesday, May 11, 2021

By Magnolia State Live

Mississippi’s weekly new COVID-19 coronavirus rose slightly Tuesday with the latest data released from the state.

Mississippi State Department of Health officials said Tuesday that 267 new cases were confirmed in the last 24 hours.

The additional cases reported Tuesday bring the total number of cases found in the state since the pandemic began to 313,942.

The Mississippi State Health Department reported six new deaths on Tuesday, bringing the total death toll to 7,240.

Through Thursday morning, more than 918,000 people, or 30% of all Mississippians, have received at least one shot of the COVID-19 vaccines available.

And approximately 26% of Mississippi’s population are fully vaccinated, the state reported.

For more detailed county-by-county vaccination results visit: https://msdh.ms.gov/msdhsite/_static/resources/12130.pdf

The 7-day, daily average of new cases rose slightly to 207 on Tuesday.

The 14-day, daily average of new cases rose to 207 with Tuesday’s update.

Cumulative Cases and Deaths by County

Totals of all reported COVID-19 cases, including those in long-term care (LTC) facilities.

Long-term care case and death totals by county are undergoing data review and are not currently available.

The numbers in this table are provisional. County case and deaths totals may change as investigation finds new or additional information.

County Total Cases Total Deaths
Adams 2787 82
Alcorn 3127 68
Amite 1230 42
Attala 2142 73
Benton 995 25
Bolivar 4801 132
Calhoun 1705 32
Carroll 1218 28
Chickasaw 2077 57
Choctaw 763 18
Claiborne 1024 30
Clarke 1779 80
Clay 1852 54
Coahoma 2951 79
Copiah 2968 65
Covington 2582 81
De Soto 21580 258
Forrest 7670 152
Franklin 836 23
George 2478 48
Greene 1305 33
Grenada 2613 86
Hancock 3784 86
Harrison 17879 309
Hinds 20330 415
Holmes 1888 73
Humphreys 965 33
Issaquena 168 6
Itawamba 2997 77
Jackson 13429 246
Jasper 2210 48
Jefferson 655 28
Jefferson Davis 1070 33
Jones 8370 163
Kemper 957 28
Lafayette 6184 118
Lamar 6224 86
Lauderdale 7188 241
Lawrence 1285 24
Leake 2674 73
Lee 9970 174
Leflore 3493 125
Lincoln 3962 110
Lowndes 6387 146
Madison 10088 217
Marion 2690 80
Marshall 4435 103
Monroe 4107 133
Montgomery 1267 42
Neshoba 4030 176
Newton 2462 61
Noxubee 1267 34
Oktibbeha 4621 98
Panola 4582 106
Pearl River 4506 146
Perry 1263 38
Pike 3316 105
Pontotoc 4201 72
Prentiss 2797 60
Quitman 807 16
Rankin 13594 278
Scott 3157 73
Sharkey 502 17
Simpson 2949 88
Smith 1623 34
Stone 1824 33
Sunflower 3359 90
Tallahatchie 1785 41
Tate 3333 84
Tippah 2881 68
Tishomingo 2266 67
Tunica 1052 26
Union 4100 76
Walthall 1339 45
Warren 4386 121
Washington 5332 133
Wayne 2626 41
Webster 1145 32
Wilkinson 672 30
Winston 2270 81
Yalobusha 1642 38
Yazoo 3114 69
Total 313,942 7,240

 

 

