Shooting victim clinging to life; shot on Mississippi street after being asked abut woman he doesn’t know

Published 11:52 am Tuesday, May 11, 2021

By Magnolia State Live

mississippi crime

Mississippi police are looking for a suspect in an early Tuesday shooting that has left one man clinging to his life.

Jackson police are investigating an early Tuesday shooting around downtown that happened at approximately 2:30 a.m. on Madison Street in the Belhaven Heights neighborhood.

According to police, a male was shot in the back by another male after being asked about a woman the victim did not know.

The victim, which has not been identified, is currently in the hospital and is in critical condition.

Police say the suspect is at large.

 

mississippi crime

mississippi crime

