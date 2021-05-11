Shooting victim clinging to life; shot on Mississippi street after being asked abut woman he doesn’t know

Mississippi police are looking for a suspect in an early Tuesday shooting that has left one man clinging to his life.

Jackson police are investigating an early Tuesday shooting around downtown that happened at approximately 2:30 a.m. on Madison Street in the Belhaven Heights neighborhood.

According to police, a male was shot in the back by another male after being asked about a woman the victim did not know.

The victim, which has not been identified, is currently in the hospital and is in critical condition.

Police say the suspect is at large.