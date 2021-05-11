This place likely has more COVID-19 infections than any other place in Mississippi

A COVID-19 outbreak at a private Mississippi prison housing federal immigrant detainees has worsened this month, making the facility likely the single location in Mississippi with the most people infected with the virus.

In just the first last 10 days, an outbreak at the Admas County Correctional Center near Natchez, Mississippi, has grown by approximately 115 new, still active cases the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) reported this week.

Federal officials report 356 confirmed COVID-19 cases are being monitored at the facility. At the end of April, that number was 241.

The confirmed number represents 18 percent of COVID-19 cases in the dozens of ICE detention facilities across the U.S.

The facility is owned and operated by Core Civic and currently houses federal immigration detainees for ICE.