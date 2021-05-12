Mississippi lumber company adding 43 jobs with $12 million sawmill expansion

A lumber company in north Mississippi is expanding its operations by adding a sawmill.

Hankins Lumber is investing more than $12 million into the sawmill that will be called Hankins Timbers. The expansion will add 43 jobs at an average salary of about $51,000, according to a news release Tuesday from Gov. Tate Reeves.

Mississippi Development Authority is providing aid for equipment installation. Delta Regional Authority and Grenada County also assisted with the project.

Hankins Lumber has been in business nearly 50 years in Grenada County and already employs 140 people. It produces Southern Yellow Pine lumber products.

Hankins Timbers will use first and second pine thinning rather than mature logs. The facility will produce about 40 million board feet per year.