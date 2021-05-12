New coronavirus cases dip slightly in Mississippi, except in county with immigrant detainee facility

Published 5:53 pm Wednesday, May 12, 2021

By Magnolia State Live

New COVID-19 coronavirus case averages in Mississippi dropped slightly Wednesday with the latest data released from the state.

Mississippi State Department of Health officials said Wednesday that 205 new cases were confirmed in the last 24 hours.

The additional cases reported Wednesday brings the total number of cases found in the state since the pandemic began to 314,147.

Of the 205 new cases reported, 59 cases (or 28% of the state total) were reported in Adams County in Southwest Mississippi.

Adams County is home to the Adams County Correctional Facility, a private prison that has a contract with the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement Agency to house immigrant detainees.

ICE’s website indicated the facility had 375 active coronavirus cases Tuesday. State health officials had previously said the recent spike in Adams County COVID-19 cases were caused by an outbreak at the facility.

The Mississippi State Health Department reported four new deaths on Wednesday, bringing the total death toll to 7,244.

Through Wednesday morning, more than 920,000 people, or 30% of all Mississippians, have received at least one shot of the COVID-19 vaccines available.

And approximately 26% of Mississippi’s population are fully vaccinated, the state reported.

For more detailed county-by-county vaccination results visit: https://msdh.ms.gov/msdhsite/_static/resources/12130.pdf

The 7-day, daily average of new cases dropped slightly to 205 on Wednesday.

The 14-day, daily average of new cases dropped to 198 with Wednesday’s update.

Cumulative Cases and Deaths by County

Totals of all reported COVID-19 cases, including those in long-term care (LTC) facilities.

Long-term care case and death totals by county are undergoing data review and are not currently available.

The numbers in this table are provisional. County case and deaths totals may change as investigation finds new or additional information.

County Total Cases Total Deaths
Adams 2846 82
Alcorn 3128 68
Amite 1230 42
Attala 2142 73
Benton 995 25
Bolivar 4800 132
Calhoun 1706 32
Carroll 1218 28
Chickasaw 2077 57
Choctaw 763 18
Claiborne 1024 30
Clarke 1779 80
Clay 1852 54
Coahoma 2952 79
Copiah 2968 65
Covington 2593 81
De Soto 21587 258
Forrest 7677 152
Franklin 836 23
George 2480 48
Greene 1305 33
Grenada 2614 87
Hancock 3792 86
Harrison 17899 309
Hinds 20339 415
Holmes 1888 73
Humphreys 966 33
Issaquena 168 6
Itawamba 3001 77
Jackson 13443 246
Jasper 2210 48
Jefferson 656 28
Jefferson Davis 1070 33
Jones 8373 163
Kemper 957 28
Lafayette 6187 118
Lamar 6229 86
Lauderdale 7187 241
Lawrence 1285 24
Leake 2678 73
Lee 9971 174
Leflore 3495 125
Lincoln 3962 110
Lowndes 6391 146
Madison 10092 217
Marion 2690 80
Marshall 4436 103
Monroe 4109 133
Montgomery 1268 42
Neshoba 4031 176
Newton 2464 61
Noxubee 1267 34
Oktibbeha 4625 98
Panola 4581 107
Pearl River 4511 146
Perry 1263 38
Pike 3321 105
Pontotoc 4201 72
Prentiss 2797 60
Quitman 807 16
Rankin 13599 278
Scott 3157 73
Sharkey 502 17
Simpson 2949 88
Smith 1623 34
Stone 1826 33
Sunflower 3359 90
Tallahatchie 1786 41
Tate 3333 84
Tippah 2881 68
Tishomingo 2267 67
Tunica 1053 26
Union 4103 76
Walthall 1339 45
Warren 4387 121
Washington 5332 134
Wayne 2626 41
Webster 1145 32
Wilkinson 672 31
Winston 2270 81
Yalobusha 1642 38
Yazoo 3114 69
Total 314,147 7,244

 

