New coronavirus cases dip slightly in Mississippi, except in county with immigrant detainee facility

New COVID-19 coronavirus case averages in Mississippi dropped slightly Wednesday with the latest data released from the state.

Mississippi State Department of Health officials said Wednesday that 205 new cases were confirmed in the last 24 hours.

The additional cases reported Wednesday brings the total number of cases found in the state since the pandemic began to 314,147.

Of the 205 new cases reported, 59 cases (or 28% of the state total) were reported in Adams County in Southwest Mississippi.

Adams County is home to the Adams County Correctional Facility, a private prison that has a contract with the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement Agency to house immigrant detainees.

ICE’s website indicated the facility had 375 active coronavirus cases Tuesday. State health officials had previously said the recent spike in Adams County COVID-19 cases were caused by an outbreak at the facility.

The Mississippi State Health Department reported four new deaths on Wednesday, bringing the total death toll to 7,244.

Through Wednesday morning, more than 920,000 people, or 30% of all Mississippians, have received at least one shot of the COVID-19 vaccines available.

And approximately 26% of Mississippi’s population are fully vaccinated, the state reported.

For more detailed county-by-county vaccination results visit: https://msdh.ms.gov/msdhsite/_static/resources/12130.pdf

The 7-day, daily average of new cases dropped slightly to 205 on Wednesday.

The 14-day, daily average of new cases dropped to 198 with Wednesday’s update.

Cumulative Cases and Deaths by County

Totals of all reported COVID-19 cases, including those in long-term care (LTC) facilities.

Long-term care case and death totals by county are undergoing data review and are not currently available.

The numbers in this table are provisional. County case and deaths totals may change as investigation finds new or additional information.