New coronavirus cases back up to two-week high in Mississippi

New COVID-19 coronavirus case averages in Mississippi rose Thursday to a more than two-week high after the latest data released from the state.

Mississippi State Department of Health officials said Thursday that 362 new cases were confirmed in the last 24 hours.

The additional cases reported Thursday brings the total number of cases found in the state since the pandemic began to 314,509.

The Mississippi State Health Department reported three new deaths on Thursday, bringing the total death toll to 7,247.

Through Wednesday morning, more than 920,000 people, or 30% of all Mississippians, have received at least one shot of the COVID-19 vaccines available.

And approximately 26% of Mississippi’s population are fully vaccinated, the state reported.

For more detailed county-by-county vaccination results visit: https://msdh.ms.gov/msdhsite/_static/resources/12130.pdf

The 7-day, daily average of new cases rose to 226 on Thursday. It was the highest level since April 28.

The 14-day, daily average of new cases rose to 212 with Thursday’s update.

Cumulative Cases and Deaths by County

Totals of all reported COVID-19 cases, including those in long-term care (LTC) facilities.

Long-term care case and death totals by county are undergoing data review and are not currently available.

The numbers in this table are provisional. County case and deaths totals may change as investigation finds new or additional information.