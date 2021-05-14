Number of new coronavirus cases dips slightly, Mississippi officials report

Published 3:59 pm Friday, May 14, 2021

By Magnolia State Live

Mississippi’s weekly new COVID-19 coronavirus case average dipped Friday with the latest data released by the state.

Mississippi State Department of Health officials said Friday that 201 new cases were confirmed in the last 24 hours.

The additional cases reported Friday brings the total number of cases found in the state since the pandemic began to 314,710.

The Mississippi State Health Department reported eight new deaths on Friday, bringing the total death toll to 7,254.

Through Wednesday morning, more than 925,000 people, or 30% of all Mississippians, have received at least one shot of the COVID-19 vaccines available.

And approximately 27% of Mississippi’s population are fully vaccinated, the state reported.

For more detailed county-by-county vaccination results visit: https://msdh.ms.gov/msdhsite/_static/resources/12130.pdf

The 7-day, daily average of new cases dipped to 221 on Friday.

The 14-day, daily average of new cases dipped to 209 with Friday’s update.

Cumulative Cases and Deaths by County

Totals of all reported COVID-19 cases, including those in long-term care (LTC) facilities.

Long-term care case and death totals by county are undergoing data review and are not currently available.

The numbers in this table are provisional. County case and deaths totals may change as investigation finds new or additional information.

County Total Cases Total Deaths
Adams 2869 82
Alcorn 3133 68
Amite 1231 42
Attala 2144 73
Benton 1000 25
Bolivar 4802 132
Calhoun 1709 32
Carroll 1218 29
Chickasaw 2080 57
Choctaw 764 18
Claiborne 1024 30
Clarke 1780 80
Clay 1855 54
Coahoma 2955 79
Copiah 2974 65
Covington 2598 81
De Soto 21646 260
Forrest 7689 152
Franklin 839 23
George 2481 48
Greene 1306 33
Grenada 2615 87
Hancock 3795 86
Harrison 17949 309
Hinds 20369 416
Holmes 1891 74
Humphreys 967 33
Issaquena 168 6
Itawamba 3005 77
Jackson 13450 246
Jasper 2211 48
Jefferson 657 28
Jefferson Davis 1071 33
Jones 8384 163
Kemper 958 28
Lafayette 6203 119
Lamar 6236 86
Lauderdale 7198 240
Lawrence 1287 24
Leake 2684 73
Lee 9986 174
Leflore 3498 125
Lincoln 3969 110
Lowndes 6403 148
Madison 10113 217
Marion 2693 80
Marshall 4450 103
Monroe 4115 133
Montgomery 1271 42
Neshoba 4031 176
Newton 2468 62
Noxubee 1267 34
Oktibbeha 4629 98
Panola 4596 107
Pearl River 4519 146
Perry 1263 38
Pike 3327 105
Pontotoc 4208 72
Prentiss 2800 60
Quitman 811 16
Rankin 13643 278
Scott 3162 74
Sharkey 502 17
Simpson 2953 88
Smith 1625 34
Stone 1828 33
Sunflower 3362 90
Tallahatchie 1789 41
Tate 3347 84
Tippah 2887 68
Tishomingo 2270 67
Tunica 1057 26
Union 4111 76
Walthall 1342 45
Warren 4393 121
Washington 5341 134
Wayne 2628 41
Webster 1145 32
Wilkinson 675 31
Winston 2275 81
Yalobusha 1646 38
Yazoo 3117 70
Total 314,710 7,254

* Note: One death previously reported in Lauderdale County was determined not to be COVID-19 related, and has been corrected.

