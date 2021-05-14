Officials: Vehicle of Mississippi man found shot in head found in neighboring state; driver detained

The vehicle from a Mississippi man found shot to death in his front yard has reportedly been found in a neighboring state and the driver of the vehicle has been detained.

Friday morning, Gerald Wallace, 56, was found shot once in the head in his front yard on West Pearl Street, according to Jackson news sources.

Initially, Wallace’s grey Chevy Silverado had been reported as missing, but was later found in a neighboring state, Jackson Police said.

Investigators believe the driver and Wallace knew each other, although the specific relationship between the two individuals is unknown.

JPD officials have not released any other details in the case.