Best places to retire in Mississippi

For many people, retirement is the reward after decades of working and raising a family. After all that anticipation, deciding where to spend that precious time can be a tough decision, so Stacker looked to data and rankings from Niche to compile a list of the best places to retire in Mississippi. Niche ranks places to retire based on a variety of factors including cost of living, health care, recreation, and weather. Listings and images are from realtor.com.

Many retirees seek out easy access to indoor and outdoor recreation, from walking trails and water access to museums and theaters. Many desirable retirement destinations also have good proximity to major cities, ripe with arts, culture, and health care resources. But those choice locations carry the key drawback of a high cost of living, often due to pricey housing costs, that will not suit retirees often on fixed incomes. Low crime rates make a difference, as well.

Keep reading to discover the best places to retire in Mississippi.

#15. Escatawpa

– Population: 2,257

– Median home value: $88,600 (70% own)

– Median rent: $654 (30% rent)

– Median household income: $38,242

– Pictured: 9265 Riverlodge Dr, Moss Point ($239,000, 3 bedrooms)

#14. Oxford

– Population: 26,962

– Median home value: $248,200 (46% own)

– Median rent: $959 (54% rent)

– Median household income: $44,283

– Pictured: 426 Turnberry Ct, Oxford ($3.8 million, 5 bedrooms)

#13. Amory

– Population: 6,932

– Median home value: $121,700 (65% own)

– Median rent: $656 (35% rent)

– Median household income: $35,217

– Pictured: 1603 Dolly Tubb Rd, Amory ($385,000, 5 bedrooms)

#12. Petal

– Population: 10,584

– Median home value: $141,600 (66% own)

– Median rent: $884 (34% rent)

– Median household income: $55,946

– Pictured: 254 Goodluck Rd, Petal ($725,000, 4 bedrooms)

#11. Gulf Hills

– Population: 8,352

– Median home value: $136,800 (79% own)

– Median rent: $999 (21% rent)

– Median household income: $53,521

– Pictured: 6336 Porteaux Rd, Ocean Springs ($749,900, 4 bedrooms)

#10. Pearl

– Population: 26,461

– Median home value: $120,700 (62% own)

– Median rent: $881 (38% rent)

– Median household income: $49,944

– Pictured: 711 Spring Lake Dr, Pearl ($399,900, 4 bedrooms)

#9. Tupelo

– Population: 38,271

– Median home value: $145,400 (59% own)

– Median rent: $790 (41% rent)

– Median household income: $50,694

– Pictured: 179 Ridgelake Dr, Tupelo ($1.5 million, 6 bedrooms)

#8. Ocean Springs

– Population: 17,729

– Median home value: $174,000 (71% own)

– Median rent: $954 (29% rent)

– Median household income: $58,713

– Pictured: 221 Front Beach Dr, Ocean Springs ($2.8 million, 4 bedrooms)

#7. Brandon

– Population: 23,930

– Median home value: $181,900 (80% own)

– Median rent: $982 (20% rent)

– Median household income: $78,573

– Pictured: 148 Stull Rd, Brandon ($1.4 million, 6 bedrooms)

#6. Corinth

– Population: 14,562

– Median home value: $123,300 (54% own)

– Median rent: $595 (46% rent)

– Median household income: $38,460

– Pictured: 2006 Walnut Dr, Corinth ($750,000, 5 bedrooms)

#5. Diamondhead

– Population: 8,103

– Median home value: $173,200 (85% own)

– Median rent: $1,039 (15% rent)

– Median household income: $65,035

– Pictured: 8420 Kimo Ct, Diamondhead ($750,000, 3 bedrooms)

#4. Madison

– Population: 25,592

– Median home value: $261,900 (93% own)

– Median rent: $1,549 (7% rent)

– Median household income: $114,521

– Pictured: 149 Old Farm Rd, Madison ($3.6 million, 7 bedrooms)

#3. Long Beach

– Population: 15,698

– Median home value: $151,400 (63% own)

– Median rent: $965 (37% rent)

– Median household income: $53,951

– Pictured: 6502 Woodwards Blf, Long Beach ($1.3 million, 2 bedrooms)

#2. West Hattiesburg

– Population: 6,352

– Median home value: $144,400 (49% own)

– Median rent: $843 (51% rent)

– Median household income: $40,433

– Pictured: 35 Suncrest Cir, Hattiesburg ($329,900, 3 bedrooms)

#1. Hide-A-Way Lake

– Population: 2,392

– Median home value: $183,800 (87% own)

– Median rent: No data available (13% rent)

– Median household income: $100,300

– Pictured: 1134 E Lakeshore Dr, Carriere ($389,900, 4 bedrooms)