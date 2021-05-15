Dead body pulled from Mississippi River, investigators working to discover identity

An unidentified body of a man has been recovered from the Mississippi River in Natchez.

After 7 p.m. Saturday, Adams County Coroner James Lee said a “John Doe” was pulled from the river. The body is a white male believed to 50 to 65 years of age, Lee said.

Authorities are still working to find the identity of the man.

The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office reported the victim is bald with hair on the sides of his head and was wearing a blue checkered button-down shirt, blue jeans, and slip-on shoes with skulls on them.

Anyone with information should contact the Natchez Police Department at 601-445-5565, the Adams County Sheriff’s Office at 601-442-2752, or the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Department at 601-786-3403.

The cause of death has not been released.