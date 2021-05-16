Case of missing sweet treats leads to not-so-sweet shooting for Mississippi family

A Mississippi man was injured in a shooting Friday after he reportedly went into a rage over his missing honeybuns.

The Laurel Leader-Call reports that Matthew Hardin, 40, confronted his girlfriend and his mother about the missing honeybuns after midnight Friday. Hardin reportedly started assaulting the two women after the sweet treats went missing.

The girlfriend reportedly told Hardin she was going to shoot him if he didn’t leave. After Hardin kicked in the bedroom door, the girlfriend reportedly shot Hardin in the chest.

Deputies from the Jones County Sheriff’s Office responded to the domestic disturbance and shooting at approximately 1:45 a.m. Friday.

Hardin was not on the scene when deputies arrived, but there was evidence of blood found at the scene.

Officials say Hardin later returned to the residence and reported that he was fine.

Officials with the sheriff’s office say the shooting appears to be a case of self-defense and justified considering Hardin’s previous behavior.