Drug investigation nets 27 arrests in one Mississippi county Friday

Twenty-seven people were arrested in one Mississippi county Friday as part of a multi-year investigation targeting the trafficking of large amounts of methamphetamine, cocaine, and marijuana.

The arrests followed a multi-year investigation by Homeland Security Investigations New Orleans, dubbed Operation High Life. The HSI-led investigation is the result of ongoing Organized Crime Drug Enforcement Task Force (OCDETF) efforts, a partnership that brings together the combined expertise and unique abilities of federal, state, and local law enforcement agencies.

“This operation protects our children and those in our communities from dangerous, destructive, and deadly drugs and from the violence that comes with these criminal enterprises,” said Attorney General Lynn Fitch.

“This investigation is about more than disrupting the flow of drugs being trafficked into and around our communities; it’s also about removing violent criminal elements that often accompany transnational criminal activities,” said HSI New Orleans acting Special Agent in Charge Jack Staton.

The defendants charged include:

Jamie Abel

John Netherland

Marquail Finley

Jason Hatton

Mike Lee

John Harvey

Nikki Landrum

Angela Singleton

Tomas ‘TJ’ Wilkerson

Dusty Cain

Barco Davis

Donamecia Carter

Darrell Purfoy

Mikey Warren

Parish Clark

Jason Tucker

Robert Germany

Michael Bryant

Richard Chat Cumberland

Jessica Jones

Brandon Clark

James Germany

Edwin Malone

Malissa Williamson

Robert “Rob” Donald

Roventaey Peden

Considered fugitives:

Shaun Dougherty

Dexter MaGee

Caleb Smith

Martin Lowery

Christopher Donald

Mahogany Clemons

Jacoby Lewis

Timothy Steward

Jaedeius “Dee” Peebles

Entony Burnside

Prior to this arrest, the department said the investigation resulted in 38 state and federal convictions and the seizure of 85 pounds of methamphetamine, 5 kilograms of cocaine, 270 pounds of marijuana, 300 dosage units of fentanyl, and 16 firearms. The most recent conviction occurred Wednesday, with the sentencing of Landon Marquale Dupree, 35, of Philadelphia, Mississippi.