Mississippi homeowner nabs would-be catalytic converter thief, holds him at gunpoint for police

Published 9:05 pm Monday, May 17, 2021

By Magnolia State Live

A Mississippi homeowner caught a would-be catalytic converter thief and held him at gunpoint until police arrived.

Harrison County Sheriff’s Office deputies said they received a call early Monday from a resident. The homeowner told investigators he heard the noise of what he thought was a saw and grabbed a pistol to investigate.

He found John Thomas Cearley, 50, of Long Beach, Mississippi, under the homeowner’s car.

Cearley was allegedly trying to cut the catalytic converter from under the exhaust system of the man’s car, investigators said.

Cearley was charged with possession of burglary tools and possession of a controlled substance.

A catalytic converter is part of a vehicle’s exhaust system.

More News

Mississippi mother accused of abusing 4-month-old son

Mississippi homeowner nabs would-be catalytic converter thief, holds him at gunpoint for police

Numbers of new coronavirus cases on rise, Mississippi reports

Mississippi officials need help identifying man who died in crash that burned truck beyond recognition

  • Subscribe to our email newsletter

    * indicates required
Print Article

  • Subscribe to our email newsletter

    * indicates required