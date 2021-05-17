Mississippi metro tops list of 100 worst cities in U.S. for STDs

Sexually transmitted diseases across America are on the rise, and one Mississippi city tops the list.

A new report from Innerbody.com, a group dedicated to increasing awareness and knowledge about healthcare issues, shows that Jackson is among the 100 worst in the country for STD rate.

Innerbody.com examined data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on reports of HIV, chlamydia, gonorrhea and syphilis.

The Jackson metro area ranked No. 1 in the country with nearly 4,300 STD cases per 100,000 people. Many of the cities with the highest STD rates were in the South. Nineteen of the top 25 were Southern metros, including seven of the top 10.

Read the full report from Innerbody.com here.