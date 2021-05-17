Mississippi mother accused of abusing 4-month-old son

Published 9:55 pm Monday, May 17, 2021

By Vicksburg Post Staff

A Mississippi woman was arrested on Monday and charged with felony child abuse of an infant.

Glenisha Fortenberry, 22, was arrested May 17 by Vicksburg Police detectives after they completed an investigation into the injury of her 4-month-old son that occurred on May 12.

In Vicksburg Municipal Court on Monday, Judge Angela Carpenter gave Fortenberry a $75,000 bond and bound her over to the Warren County Grand Jury.

