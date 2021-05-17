Mississippi officials need help identifying man who died in crash that burned truck beyond recognition

Mississippi officials need help identifying a man who died in a fiery crash Friday afternoon.

The Biloxi Sun-Herald reports that the crash that happened before 2 p.m. Friday on Tradition Parkway in Harrison County burned up the driver’s pickup truck to the point that officials could not find a VIN (vehicle identification number) or get a license plate number. The color of the truck couldn’t be determined.

The pickup truck ran off the road, hit some trees. The motorist died of blunt force trauma, but was badly burned in the fire.

No foul play is suspected in the crash.

The man who died is white, 25 to 35 years old and was driving a late 1990s to early 2000s model Chevrolet Silverado.

To report information, call the Harrison County Coroner’s Office at 228-865-4290 or the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office at 228-865-7060.