Numbers of new coronavirus cases on rise, Mississippi reports

Mississippi’s weekly new COVID-19 coronavirus case rose Monday with the latest data released by the state from over the weekend.

Mississippi State Department of Health officials said Monday that 316 new cases were confirmed over the weekend.

The additional cases reported Monday brings the total number of cases found in the state since the pandemic began to 315,026.

The Mississippi State Health Department reported three new deaths on Monday, bringing the total death toll to 7,257.

Mississippi State Health Officer Dr. Thomas Dobbs warned residents Sunday on social media to protect themselves against the virus.

“Increasing ICU numbers,” he wrote on Twitter. “We don’t see a risk of a major new wave or excessive pressure on healthcare – but we will see cases and sadly deaths. It’s mostly about protecting yourself now. It’s likely everyone will get COVID or get vaccinated. Please do the latter before the former.”

Through Wednesday morning, more than 931,000 people, or 31% of all Mississippians, have received at least one shot of the COVID-19 vaccines available.

And approximately 27% of Mississippi’s population are fully vaccinated, the state reported.

For more detailed county-by-county vaccination results visit: https://msdh.ms.gov/msdhsite/_static/resources/12130.pdf

The 7-day, daily average of new cases rose to 266 on Monday.

The 14-day, daily average of new cases rose to 231 with Monday’s update.

Cumulative Cases and Deaths by County

Totals of all reported COVID-19 cases, including those in long-term care (LTC) facilities.

Long-term care case and death totals by county are undergoing data review and are not currently available.

The numbers in this table are provisional. County case and deaths totals may change as investigation finds new or additional information.