Numbers of new coronavirus cases on rise, Mississippi reports

Published 5:31 pm Monday, May 17, 2021

By Magnolia State Live

Mississippi’s weekly new COVID-19 coronavirus case rose Monday with the latest data released by the state from over the weekend.

Mississippi State Department of Health officials said Monday that 316 new cases were confirmed over the weekend.

The additional cases reported Monday brings the total number of cases found in the state since the pandemic began to 315,026.

The Mississippi State Health Department reported three new deaths on Monday, bringing the total death toll to 7,257.

Mississippi State Health Officer Dr. Thomas Dobbs warned residents Sunday on social media to protect themselves against the virus.

“Increasing ICU numbers,” he wrote on Twitter. “We don’t see a risk of a major new wave or excessive pressure on healthcare – but we will see cases and sadly deaths. It’s mostly about protecting yourself now. It’s likely everyone will get COVID or get vaccinated. Please do the latter before the former.”

Through Wednesday morning, more than 931,000 people, or 31% of all Mississippians, have received at least one shot of the COVID-19 vaccines available.

And approximately 27% of Mississippi’s population are fully vaccinated, the state reported.

For more detailed county-by-county vaccination results visit: https://msdh.ms.gov/msdhsite/_static/resources/12130.pdf

The 7-day, daily average of new cases rose to 266 on Monday.

The 14-day, daily average of new cases rose to 231 with Monday’s update.

Cumulative Cases and Deaths by County

Totals of all reported COVID-19 cases, including those in long-term care (LTC) facilities.

Long-term care case and death totals by county are undergoing data review and are not currently available.

The numbers in this table are provisional. County case and deaths totals may change as investigation finds new or additional information.

County Total Cases Total Deaths
Adams 2886 82
Alcorn 3136 70
Amite 1231 42
Attala 2144 73
Benton 1001 25
Bolivar 4804 132
Calhoun 1709 32
Carroll 1219 29
Chickasaw 2084 57
Choctaw 764 18
Claiborne 1025 30
Clarke 1781 80
Clay 1856 54
Coahoma 2959 79
Copiah 2978 65
Covington 2603 81
De Soto 21684 260
Forrest 7701 152
Franklin 839 23
George 2494 48
Greene 1306 33
Grenada 2619 87
Hancock 3802 87
Harrison 17973 309
Hinds 20385 416
Holmes 1891 74
Humphreys 967 33
Issaquena 168 6
Itawamba 3008 77
Jackson 13456 246
Jasper 2211 48
Jefferson 657 28
Jefferson Davis 1072 33
Jones 8388 163
Kemper 958 28
Lafayette 6210 119
Lamar 6246 86
Lauderdale 7198 240
Lawrence 1293 24
Leake 2686 73
Lee 9988 174
Leflore 3500 125
Lincoln 3972 110
Lowndes 6411 148
Madison 10130 217
Marion 2696 80
Marshall 4454 103
Monroe 4120 133
Montgomery 1272 42
Neshoba 4033 176
Newton 2469 63
Noxubee 1267 34
Oktibbeha 4632 98
Panola 4601 107
Pearl River 4524 146
Perry 1263 38
Pike 3330 105
Pontotoc 4211 72
Prentiss 2803 60
Quitman 811 16
Rankin 13650 278
Scott 3167 73
Sharkey 502 17
Simpson 2953 88
Smith 1627 34
Stone 1830 33
Sunflower 3364 90
Tallahatchie 1790 41
Tate 3354 84
Tippah 2890 68
Tishomingo 2275 67
Tunica 1057 26
Union 4112 76
Walthall 1343 45
Warren 4397 121
Washington 5342 134
Wayne 2629 41
Webster 1145 32
Wilkinson 676 31
Winston 2278 81
Yalobusha 1648 38
Yazoo 3118 70
Total 315,026 7,257

* Note: One death previously reported in Scott County has been corrected to Newton County.

