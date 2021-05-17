Two Mississippi men killed in two-car wreck Sunday afternoon

Published 3:44 pm Monday, May 17, 2021

By Magnolia State Live

Two Mississippi men were killed and another person was injured in a wreck Sunday in Tunica County.

The Tunica County Sheriff’s Office responded just after 1 p.m. to a two-car wreck at Highway 304 and Kirby Road in Robinsonville, Mississippi.

The sheriff’s office identified the two victims killed in the crash as Markivise Judd, 21, and Antwan Moore Jr., 17, both of Robinsonville.

The cause of the wreck is still under investigation.

