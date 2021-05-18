Highest-paying jobs in Mississippi’s Capitol City that don’t require a college degree

Flamingo Images // Shutterstock

Highest-paying jobs in Jackson that don’t require a college degree

From the moment they first set foot on campus, today’s high-school students are inundated with messages about the importance of receiving a college education. They hear it from their guidance counselors, teachers, parents, family members, neighbors, coaches—the list goes on and on. While graduation from a four-year college can certainly work wonders for students’ future careers, it’s not necessary for all fields—something admissions officers and guidance counselors sometimes fail to mention.

To find the highest-paying jobs that don’t require a college degree, Stacker consulted the Bureau of Labor Statistics Occupational Outlook Handbook to compile a list of all jobs that don’t require higher education. All professions that listed a high-school diploma, some college education (without a degree conferred), postsecondary non-degree award, or no formal education requirements for entry-level positions were considered. Jobs that didn’t list any entry-level education requirement were excluded, as were job titles that grouped several positions together. Jobs are ranked by 2020 annual mean wage. Job descriptions are from O*NET.

Keep reading to discover the highest-paying jobs in Jackson that don’t require a college degree.

Bigflick // Shutterstock

#50. Correctional officers and jailers

Jackson, MS

– Annual mean salary: $44,250

– #116 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 1,130

National

– Annual mean salary: $52,340

– Employment: 405,870

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Bakersfield, CA ($85,850)

— Stockton-Lodi, CA ($84,790)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($83,050)

– Job description: Guard inmates in penal or rehabilitative institutions in accordance with established regulations and procedures. May guard prisoners in transit between jail, courtroom, prison, or other point. Includes deputy sheriffs and police who spend the majority of their time guarding prisoners in correctional institutions.

Pixabay

#49. Surveying and mapping technicians

Jackson, MS

– Annual mean salary: $44,640

– #135 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 70

National

– Annual mean salary: $49,770

– Employment: 53,370

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA ($86,090)

— Vallejo-Fairfield, CA ($82,010)

— Sacramento–Roseville–Arden-Arcade, CA ($79,790)

– Job description: Perform surveying and mapping duties, usually under the direction of an engineer, surveyor, cartographer, or photogrammetrist, to obtain data used for construction, mapmaking, boundary location, mining, or other purposes. May calculate mapmaking information and create maps from source data, such as surveying notes, aerial photography, satellite data, or other maps to show topographical features, political boundaries, and other features. May verify accuracy and completeness of maps.

Shift Drive // Shutterstock

#48. Computer user support specialists

Jackson, MS

– Annual mean salary: $44,720

– #323 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 540

National

– Annual mean salary: $57,000

– Employment: 634,820

– Entry level education requirements: Some college, no degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Sacramento–Roseville–Arden-Arcade, CA ($86,350)

— Napa, CA ($78,740)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($78,670)

– Job description: Provide technical assistance to computer users. Answer questions or resolve computer problems for clients in person, via telephone, or electronically. May provide assistance concerning the use of computer hardware and software, including printing, installation, word processing, electronic mail, and operating systems.

Pixabay

#47. Photographers

Jackson, MS

– Annual mean salary: $44,960

– #59 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 120

National

– Annual mean salary: $50,290

– Employment: 41,600

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Logan, UT-ID ($75,100)

— Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($74,620)

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($72,690)

– Job description: Photograph people, landscapes, merchandise, or other subjects. May use lighting equipment to enhance a subject’s appearance. May use editing software to produce finished images and prints. Includes commercial and industrial photographers, scientific photographers, and photojournalists.

U.S. Air Force

#46. First-line supervisors of firefighting and prevention workers

Jackson, MS

– Annual mean salary: $45,160

– #234 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 340

National

– Annual mean salary: $83,170

– Employment: 69,000

– Entry level education requirements: Postsecondary nondegree award

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($187,890)

— Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA ($181,340)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($176,050)

– Job description: Directly supervise and coordinate activities of workers engaged in firefighting and fire prevention and control.

Vera Larina // Shutterstock

#45. Sheet metal workers

Jackson, MS

– Annual mean salary: $45,720

– #186 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 240

National

– Annual mean salary: $55,320

– Employment: 128,220

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Fairbanks, AK ($132,900)

— Kankakee, IL ($91,140)

— Olympia-Tumwater, WA ($87,030)

– Job description: Fabricate, assemble, install, and repair sheet metal products and equipment, such as ducts, control boxes, drainpipes, and furnace casings. Work may involve any of the following: setting up and operating fabricating machines to cut, bend, and straighten sheet metal; shaping metal over anvils, blocks, or forms using hammer; operating soldering and welding equipment to join sheet metal parts; or inspecting, assembling, and smoothing seams and joints of burred surfaces. Includes sheet metal duct installers who install prefabricated sheet metal ducts used for heating, air conditioning, or other purposes.

David Spates // Shutterstock

#44. Heating, air conditioning, and refrigeration mechanics and installers

Jackson, MS

– Annual mean salary: $46,120

– #262 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 750

National

– Annual mean salary: $53,410

– Employment: 344,020

– Entry level education requirements: Postsecondary nondegree award

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Fairbanks, AK ($91,840)

— Napa, CA ($82,650)

— Santa Cruz-Watsonville, CA ($76,440)

– Job description: Install or repair heating, central air conditioning, HVAC, or refrigeration systems, including oil burners, hot-air furnaces, and heating stoves.

Rob Kim // Getty Images

#43. First-line supervisors of retail sales workers

Jackson, MS

– Annual mean salary: $46,300

– #165 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 2,570

National

– Annual mean salary: $47,300

– Employment: 1,063,110

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($62,180)

— Yakima, WA ($61,710)

— Sheboygan, WI ($61,610)

– Job description: Directly supervise and coordinate activities of retail sales workers in an establishment or department. Duties may include management functions, such as purchasing, budgeting, accounting, and personnel work, in addition to supervisory duties.

G-Stock Studio // Shutterstock

#42. Production, planning, and expediting clerks

Jackson, MS

– Annual mean salary: $46,700

– #266 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 390

National

– Annual mean salary: $52,000

– Employment: 362,090

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Bremerton-Silverdale, WA ($69,410)

— Pine Bluff, AR ($68,850)

— Portsmouth, NH-ME ($66,920)

– Job description: Coordinate and expedite the flow of work and materials within or between departments of an establishment according to production schedule. Duties include reviewing and distributing production, work, and shipment schedules; conferring with department supervisors to determine progress of work and completion dates; and compiling reports on progress of work, inventory levels, costs, and production problems.

Indypendenz // Shutterstock

#41. Postal service mail sorters, processors, and processing machine operators

Jackson, MS

– Annual mean salary: $46,900

– #172 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 220

National

– Annual mean salary: $51,440

– Employment: 105,400

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Wausau, WI ($57,620)

— Cape Girardeau, MO-IL ($55,670)

— Canton-Massillon, OH ($55,520)

– Job description: Prepare incoming and outgoing mail for distribution for the United States Postal Service (USPS). Examine, sort, and route mail. Load, operate, and occasionally adjust and repair mail processing, sorting, and canceling machinery. Keep records of shipments, pouches, and sacks, and perform other duties related to mail handling within the postal service. Includes postal service mail sorters and processors employed by USPS contractors.

Pixabay

#39 (tie). Parts salespersons

Jackson, MS

– Annual mean salary: $47,580

– #6 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 430

National

– Annual mean salary: $36,350

– Employment: 253,870

– Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Barnstable Town, MA ($51,930)

— Grand Junction, CO ($51,430)

— Champaign-Urbana, IL ($49,850)

– Job description: Sell spare and replacement parts and equipment in repair shop or parts store.

Wipas Rojjanakard // Shutterstock

#39 (tie). Occupational health and safety technicians

Jackson, MS

– Annual mean salary: $47,580

– #92 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 70

National

– Annual mean salary: $57,870

– Employment: 20,950

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Boston-Cambridge-Nashua, MA-NH ($80,790)

— Knoxville, TN ($77,510)

— Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Roswell, GA ($76,950)

– Job description: Collect data on work environments for analysis by occupational health and safety specialists. Implement and conduct evaluation of programs designed to limit chemical, physical, biological, and ergonomic risks to workers.

Unsplash

#38. Crane and tower operators

Jackson, MS

– Annual mean salary: $47,760

– #108 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 60

National

– Annual mean salary: $64,010

– Employment: 44,060

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Diego-Carlsbad, CA ($89,250)

— Urban Honolulu, HI ($84,670)

— Vallejo-Fairfield, CA ($84,410)

– Job description: Operate mechanical boom and cable or tower and cable equipment to lift and move materials, machines, or products in many directions.

welcomia // Shutterstock

#37. Mobile heavy equipment mechanics, except engines

Jackson, MS

– Annual mean salary: $47,980

– #275 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 190

National

– Annual mean salary: $57,000

– Employment: 147,680

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Urban Honolulu, HI ($84,460)

— Fairbanks, AK ($81,920)

— Bismarck, ND ($78,350)

– Job description: Diagnose, adjust, repair, or overhaul mobile mechanical, hydraulic, and pneumatic equipment, such as cranes, bulldozers, graders, and conveyors, used in construction, logging, and mining.

LStockStudio // Shutterstock

#36. Brokerage clerks

Jackson, MS

– Annual mean salary: $48,130

– #89 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 80

National

– Annual mean salary: $58,460

– Employment: 44,720

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($75,240)

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($73,770)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($69,860)

– Job description: Perform duties related to the purchase, sale, or holding of securities. Duties include writing orders for stock purchases or sales, computing transfer taxes, verifying stock transactions, accepting and delivering securities, tracking stock price fluctuations, computing equity, distributing dividends, and keeping records of daily transactions and holdings.

rlat // Shutterstock

#35. Postal service clerks

Jackson, MS

– Annual mean salary: $48,230

– #309 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 170

National

– Annual mean salary: $51,200

– Employment: 86,950

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Monroe, MI ($58,120)

— El Centro, CA ($58,000)

— Houma-Thibodaux, LA ($57,330)

– Job description: Perform any combination of tasks in a United States Postal Service (USPS) post office, such as receive letters and parcels; sell postage and revenue stamps, postal cards, and stamped envelopes; fill out and sell money orders; place mail in pigeon holes of mail rack or in bags; and examine mail for correct postage. Includes postal service clerks employed by USPS contractors.

Kot500 // Shutterstock

#34. Bus and truck mechanics and diesel engine specialists

Jackson, MS

– Annual mean salary: $48,240

– #210 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 770

National

– Annual mean salary: $52,090

– Employment: 253,010

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($75,320)

— New Bedford, MA ($75,110)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($72,460)

– Job description: Diagnose, adjust, repair, or overhaul buses and trucks, or maintain and repair any type of diesel engines. Includes mechanics working primarily with automobile or marine diesel engines.

Dragana Gordic // Shutterstock

#33. Community health workers

Jackson, MS

– Annual mean salary: $48,750

– #47 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 150

National

– Annual mean salary: $46,000

– Employment: 58,670

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($66,920)

— Manchester, NH ($66,210)

— Sacramento–Roseville–Arden-Arcade, CA ($64,370)

– Job description: Promote health within a community by assisting individuals to adopt healthy behaviors. Serve as an advocate for the health needs of individuals by assisting community residents in effectively communicating with healthcare providers or social service agencies. Act as liaison or advocate and implement programs that promote, maintain, and improve individual and overall community health. May deliver health-related preventive services such as blood pressure, glaucoma, and hearing screenings. May collect data to help identify community health needs.

Canva

#32. Cargo and freight agents

Jackson, MS

– Annual mean salary: $49,140

– #43 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: data not available

National

– Annual mean salary: $47,170

– Employment: 96,510

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Yakima, WA ($72,590)

— St. Cloud, MN ($67,360)

— Springfield, MO ($59,660)

– Job description: Expedite and route movement of incoming and outgoing cargo and freight shipments in airline, train, and trucking terminals and shipping docks. Take orders from customers and arrange pickup of freight and cargo for delivery to loading platform. Prepare and examine bills of lading to determine shipping charges and tariffs.

4 PM production // Shutterstock

#31. Automotive service technicians and mechanics

Jackson, MS

– Annual mean salary: $49,150

– #82 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 1,460

National

– Annual mean salary: $46,760

– Employment: 620,110

– Entry level education requirements: Postsecondary nondegree award

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Fairbanks, AK ($66,060)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($64,630)

— California-Lexington Park, MD ($64,420)

– Job description: Diagnose, adjust, repair, or overhaul automotive vehicles.

GolF2532 // Shutterstock

#30. Security and fire alarm systems installers

Jackson, MS

– Annual mean salary: $49,450

– #88 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 70

National

– Annual mean salary: $52,150

– Employment: 68,920

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Boston-Cambridge-Nashua, MA-NH ($71,820)

— Anchorage, AK ($68,510)

— Rockford, IL ($65,040)

– Job description: Install, program, maintain, and repair security and fire alarm wiring and equipment. Ensure that work is in accordance with relevant codes.

Pixabay

#29. Heavy and tractor-trailer truck drivers

Jackson, MS

– Annual mean salary: $49,940

– #111 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 6,750

National

– Annual mean salary: $48,710

– Employment: 1,797,710

– Entry level education requirements: Postsecondary nondegree award

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Barnstable Town, MA ($65,170)

— Danville, IL ($63,230)

— Lewiston, ID-WA ($62,250)

– Job description: Drive a tractor-trailer combination or a truck with a capacity of at least 26,001 pounds Gross Vehicle Weight (GVW). May be required to unload truck. Requires commercial drivers’ license. Includes tow truck drivers.

GaudiLab // Shutterstock

#28. First-line supervisors of office and administrative support workers

Jackson, MS

– Annual mean salary: $50,640

– #341 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 2,820

National

– Annual mean salary: $62,010

– Employment: 1,427,260

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Bremerton-Silverdale, WA ($78,770)

— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($77,030)

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($75,820)

– Job description: Directly supervise and coordinate the activities of clerical and administrative support workers.

Canva

#27. Construction and building inspectors

Jackson, MS

– Annual mean salary: $51,750

– #241 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 130

National

– Annual mean salary: $66,470

– Employment: 113,770

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($103,820)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($102,920)

— Salinas, CA ($98,360)

– Job description: Inspect structures using engineering skills to determine structural soundness and compliance with specifications, building codes, and other regulations. Inspections may be general in nature or may be limited to a specific area, such as electrical systems or plumbing.

Stealth Communications // Wikimedia Commons

#26. Telecommunications equipment installers and repairers, except line installers

Jackson, MS

– Annual mean salary: $51,810

– #247 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 1,030

National

– Annual mean salary: $61,980

– Employment: 190,510

– Entry level education requirements: Postsecondary nondegree award

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Elmira, NY ($94,280)

— Springfield, MA-CT ($92,920)

— Fairbanks, AK ($87,940)

– Job description: Install, set up, rearrange, or remove switching, distribution, routing, and dialing equipment used in central offices or headends. Service or repair telephone, cable television, Internet, and other communications equipment on customers’ property. May install communications equipment or communications wiring in buildings.

Erin Deleon // Shutterstock

#25. Postal service mail carriers

Jackson, MS

– Annual mean salary: $51,990

– #303 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 630

National

– Annual mean salary: $53,180

– Employment: 333,570

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Bismarck, ND ($56,520)

— Burlington, NC ($55,750)

— Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA ($55,680)

– Job description: Sort and deliver mail for the United States Postal Service (USPS). Deliver mail on established route by vehicle or on foot. Includes postal service mail carriers employed by USPS contractors.

Leszek Glasner // Shutterstock

#24. Property, real estate, and community association managers

Jackson, MS

– Annual mean salary: $52,350

– #220 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 600

National

– Annual mean salary: $73,210

– Employment: 219,800

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Charleston-North Charleston, SC ($117,770)

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($113,800)

— Boulder, CO ($107,230)

– Job description: Plan, direct, or coordinate the selling, buying, leasing, or governance activities of commercial, industrial, or residential real estate properties. Includes managers of homeowner and condominium associations, rented or leased housing units, buildings, or land (including rights-of-way).

Tim Goode/PA Images // Getty Images

#23. Sales representatives of services, except advertising, insurance, financial services, and travel

Jackson, MS

– Annual mean salary: $52,740

– #299 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 980

National

– Annual mean salary: $70,490

– Employment: 977,070

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($115,620)

— Lawrence, KS ($97,910)

— Boulder, CO ($94,870)

– Job description: Sell services to individuals or businesses. May describe options or resolve client problems.

Canva

#22. Automotive body and related repairers

Jackson, MS

– Annual mean salary: $52,830

– #78 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 210

National

– Annual mean salary: $49,430

– Employment: 137,120

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Santa Rosa, CA ($81,730)

— Midland, TX ($76,760)

— Raleigh, NC ($75,460)

– Job description: Repair and refinish automotive vehicle bodies and straighten vehicle frames.

Rebekah Zemansky // Shutterstock

#21. First-line supervisors of correctional officers

Jackson, MS

– Annual mean salary: $53,970

– #102 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 130

National

– Annual mean salary: $67,600

– Employment: 53,420

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Sacramento–Roseville–Arden-Arcade, CA ($115,020)

— Trenton, NJ ($113,630)

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($113,070)

– Job description: Directly supervise and coordinate activities of correctional officers and jailers.

SritanaN // Shutterstock

#20. Industrial machinery mechanics

Jackson, MS

– Annual mean salary: $56,370

– #168 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 850

National

– Annual mean salary: $57,350

– Employment: 385,980

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Norwich-New London-Westerly, CT-RI ($84,180)

— San Luis Obispo-Paso Robles-Arroyo Grande, CA ($84,150)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($77,580)

– Job description: Repair, install, adjust, or maintain industrial production and processing machinery or refinery and pipeline distribution systems. May also install, dismantle, or move machinery and heavy equipment according to plans.

Pandu Agus Wismoyo // Unsplash

#19. Aircraft mechanics and service technicians

Jackson, MS

– Annual mean salary: $58,200

– #136 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 160

National

– Annual mean salary: $69,040

– Employment: 128,300

– Entry level education requirements: Postsecondary nondegree award

– Metros with highest average pay:

— McAllen-Edinburg-Mission, TX ($95,680)

— Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($89,710)

— Denver-Aurora-Lakewood, CO ($87,830)

– Job description: Diagnose, adjust, repair, or overhaul aircraft engines and assemblies, such as hydraulic and pneumatic systems.

Unsplash

#18. Tax preparers

Jackson, MS

– Annual mean salary: $58,780

– #34 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: data not available

National

– Annual mean salary: $52,710

– Employment: 62,600

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($99,160)

— College Station-Bryan, TX ($80,580)

— Anchorage, AK ($78,470)

– Job description: Prepare tax returns for individuals or small businesses.

Canva

#17. Tool and die makers

Jackson, MS

– Annual mean salary: $58,890

– #41 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 30

National

– Annual mean salary: $55,520

– Employment: 61,190

– Entry level education requirements: Postsecondary nondegree award

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Flint, MI ($74,390)

— New Haven, CT ($73,530)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($72,420)

– Job description: Analyze specifications, lay out metal stock, set up and operate machine tools, and fit and assemble parts to make and repair dies, cutting tools, jigs, fixtures, gauges, and machinists’ hand tools.

Dmitry Kalinovsky // Shutterstock

#16. Chemical equipment operators and tenders

Jackson, MS

– Annual mean salary: $59,050

– #24 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: data not available

National

– Annual mean salary: $53,330

– Employment: 93,060

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Billings, MT ($77,010)

— Hattiesburg, MS ($73,780)

— Baton Rouge, LA ($71,630)

– Job description: Operate or tend equipment to control chemical changes or reactions in the processing of industrial or consumer products. Equipment used includes devulcanizers, steam-jacketed kettles, and reactor vessels.

Oleg Golovnev // Shutterstock

#15. First-line supervisors of production and operating workers

Jackson, MS

– Annual mean salary: $60,100

– #299 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 1,050

National

– Annual mean salary: $66,800

– Employment: 599,900

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Baton Rouge, LA ($101,930)

— Beaumont-Port Arthur, TX ($100,590)

— Longview, WA ($99,590)

– Job description: Directly supervise and coordinate the activities of production and operating workers, such as inspectors, precision workers, machine setters and operators, assemblers, fabricators, and plant and system operators. Excludes team or work leaders.

DenisProduction.com // Shutterstock

#14. Chefs and head cooks

Jackson, MS

– Annual mean salary: $61,750

– #49 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 60

National

– Annual mean salary: $58,740

– Employment: 101,490

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Diego-Carlsbad, CA ($98,210)

— Kahului-Wailuku-Lahaina, HI ($90,840)

— Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($86,460)

– Job description: Direct and may participate in the preparation, seasoning, and cooking of salads, soups, fish, meats, vegetables, desserts, or other foods. May plan and price menu items, order supplies, and keep records and accounts.

Canva

#13. First-line supervisors of police and detectives

Jackson, MS

– Annual mean salary: $62,620

– #296 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 290

National

– Annual mean salary: $97,180

– Employment: 122,310

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($200,090)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($182,810)

— Santa Maria-Santa Barbara, CA ($182,720)

– Job description: Directly supervise and coordinate activities of members of police force.

Christian Lagerek // Shutterstock

#12. Gas plant operators

Jackson, MS

– Annual mean salary: $62,790

– #27 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: data not available

National

– Annual mean salary: $73,290

– Employment: 14,990

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Diego-Carlsbad, CA ($98,230)

— Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA ($97,370)

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($92,160)

– Job description: Distribute or process gas for utility companies and others by controlling compressors to maintain specified pressures on main pipelines.

ryanivy308 // Pixabay

#11. Electrical and electronics repairers, commercial and industrial equipment

Jackson, MS

– Annual mean salary: $63,000

– #77 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 110

National

– Annual mean salary: $63,350

– Employment: 55,200

– Entry level education requirements: Postsecondary nondegree award

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($96,510)

— Jackson, TN ($92,200)

— Vallejo-Fairfield, CA ($86,640)

– Job description: Repair, test, adjust, or install electronic equipment, such as industrial controls, transmitters, and antennas.

Stock Rocket // Shutterstock

#10. Sales representatives, wholesale and manufacturing, except technical and scientific products

Jackson, MS

– Annual mean salary: $63,370

– #258 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 2,740

National

– Annual mean salary: $73,500

– Employment: 1,278,670

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Danbury, CT ($112,810)

— Napa, CA ($101,850)

— Santa Fe, NM ($93,680)

– Job description: Sell goods for wholesalers or manufacturers to businesses or groups of individuals. Work requires substantial knowledge of items sold.

sculpies // Shutterstock

#9. First-line supervisors of construction trades and extraction workers

Jackson, MS

– Annual mean salary: $63,950

– #256 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 1,090

National

– Annual mean salary: $72,990

– Employment: 614,080

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($107,870)

— Mount Vernon-Anacortes, WA ($103,930)

— Santa Rosa, CA ($100,620)

– Job description: Directly supervise and coordinate activities of construction or extraction workers.

4 PM production // Shutterstock

#8. First-line supervisors of mechanics, installers, and repairers

Jackson, MS

– Annual mean salary: $65,670

– #273 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 1,130

National

– Annual mean salary: $73,100

– Employment: 475,000

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($95,680)

— Bremerton-Silverdale, WA ($93,140)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($92,810)

– Job description: Directly supervise and coordinate the activities of mechanics, installers, and repairers. May also advise customers on recommended services. Excludes team or work leaders.

Prath // Shutterstock

#7. Detectives and criminal investigators

Jackson, MS

– Annual mean salary: $65,970

– #212 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 290

National

– Annual mean salary: $89,300

– Employment: 105,980

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($127,380)

— Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV ($127,090)

— Anchorage, AK ($126,530)

– Job description: Conduct investigations related to suspected violations of federal, state, or local laws to prevent or solve crimes.

Monkey Business Images // Shutterstock

#6. Claims adjusters, examiners, and investigators

Jackson, MS

– Annual mean salary: $67,540

– #151 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 700

National

– Annual mean salary: $70,650

– Employment: 287,150

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($97,980)

— Waterbury, CT ($92,160)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($88,750)

– Job description: Review settled claims to determine that payments and settlements are made in accordance with company practices and procedures. Confer with legal counsel on claims requiring litigation. May also settle insurance claims.

Paolo Bona // Shutterstock

#5. Food service managers

Jackson, MS

– Annual mean salary: $67,780

– #63 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 350

National

– Annual mean salary: $61,000

– Employment: 197,010

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($97,610)

— Trenton, NJ ($95,640)

— Waterbury, CT ($88,100)

– Job description: Plan, direct, or coordinate activities of an organization or department that serves food and beverages.

Luisa Leal Photography // Shutterstock

#4. Electrical power-line installers and repairers

Jackson, MS

– Annual mean salary: $68,690

– #150 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 460

National

– Annual mean salary: $74,410

– Employment: 114,930

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($114,820)

— Redding, CA ($112,850)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($111,810)

– Job description: Install or repair cables or wires used in electrical power or distribution systems. May erect poles and light or heavy duty transmission towers.

Monkey Business Images // Shutterstock

#3. Insurance sales agents

Jackson, MS

– Annual mean salary: $69,460

– #99 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 1,070

National

– Annual mean salary: $69,100

– Employment: 409,950

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($109,540)

— Birmingham-Hoover, AL ($105,840)

— Fond du Lac, WI ($105,190)

– Job description: Sell life, property, casualty, health, automotive, or other types of insurance. May refer clients to independent brokers, work as an independent broker, or be employed by an insurance company.

Kelly Ogden // Wikimedia Commons

#2. Transportation, storage, and distribution managers

Jackson, MS

– Annual mean salary: $78,600

– #284 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 230

National

– Annual mean salary: $105,100

– Employment: 132,210

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($163,580)

— Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($137,680)

— Atlantic City-Hammonton, NJ ($136,410)

– Job description: Plan, direct, or coordinate transportation, storage, or distribution activities in accordance with organizational policies and applicable government laws or regulations. Includes logistics managers.

Canva

#1. Transportation inspectors

Jackson, MS

– Annual mean salary: $83,740

– #39 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 40

National

– Annual mean salary: $81,320

– Employment: 27,360

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Portland-South Portland, ME ($119,270)

— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($117,900)

— Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Roswell, GA ($104,370)

– Job description: Inspect equipment or goods in connection with the safe transport of cargo or people. Includes rail transportation inspectors, such as freight inspectors, rail inspectors, and other inspectors of transportation vehicles not elsewhere classified.