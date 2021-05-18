A man who Mississippi police say went on a crime spree, killing a man, robbing people at gunpoint and shooting at police has been arrested.

Jackson news sources report that Jayden Hill has been charged on 10 felony counts related to a crime spree that happened on May 14.

Hill has been charged with one count of capital murder, two counts of armed robbery of an individual, one count of shooting into an occupied vehicle, one count of aggravated assault, one count of carjacking, one count of armed robbery of a business, and three counts of aggravated assault on a law enforcement officer.

According to police, Hill started on Lynch Street by robbing three individuals. He also reportedly shot Ricky Archie, 33, who later succumbed to his injuries.

During the crime spree, Hill reportedly shot into an occupied vehicle, held multiple people up with an assault rifle and later carjacked another individual. During the incidents, Hill reportedly shot another woman in the ankle. She was treated at a local hospital.