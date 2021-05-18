Mississippi reports 608 new coronavirus cases (but 406 aren’t really new, just recently discovered)

Mississippi’s weekly new COVID-19 coronavirus case rose dramatically Tuesday with the latest data released by the state, but the majority of the new cases reported were from months ago, only discovered through health records investigations.

Mississippi State Department of Health officials reported Tuesday that 608 new cases were found. Of the new cases, 406 of those were from August 31, 2020, to May 12, 2021. The state said the older cases were recently identified through their investigative process.

The additional cases reported Tuesday brings the total number of cases found in the state since the pandemic began to 315,634.

The Mississippi State Health Department reported 11 new deaths on Tuesday, bringing the total death toll to 7,268. Five of the deaths reported Tuesday actually occurred between March 19 and May 10.

Through Wednesday morning, more than 934,000 people, or 31% of all Mississippians, have received at least one shot of the COVID-19 vaccines available.

And approximately 27% of Mississippi’s population are fully vaccinated, the state reported.

For more detailed county-by-county vaccination results visit: https://msdh.ms.gov/msdhsite/_static/resources/12130.pdf

The 7-day, daily average of new cases rose to 242 on Tuesday.

The 14-day, daily average of new cases rose to 224 with Tuesday’s update.

Cumulative Cases and Deaths by County

Totals of all reported COVID-19 cases, including those in long-term care (LTC) facilities.

Long-term care case and death totals by county are undergoing data review and are not currently available.

The numbers in this table are provisional. County case and deaths totals may change as investigation finds new or additional information.