Mississippi reports 608 new coronavirus cases (but 406 aren’t really new, just recently discovered)

Published 5:21 pm Tuesday, May 18, 2021

By Magnolia State Live

Mississippi’s weekly new COVID-19 coronavirus case rose dramatically Tuesday with the latest data released by the state, but the majority of the new cases reported were from months ago, only discovered through health records investigations.

Mississippi State Department of Health officials reported Tuesday that 608 new cases were found. Of the new cases, 406 of those were from August 31, 2020, to May 12, 2021. The state said the older cases were recently identified through their investigative process.

The additional cases reported Tuesday brings the total number of cases found in the state since the pandemic began to 315,634.

The Mississippi State Health Department reported 11 new deaths on Tuesday, bringing the total death toll to 7,268. Five of the deaths reported Tuesday actually occurred between March 19 and May 10.

Through Wednesday morning, more than 934,000 people, or 31% of all Mississippians, have received at least one shot of the COVID-19 vaccines available.

And approximately 27% of Mississippi’s population are fully vaccinated, the state reported.

For more detailed county-by-county vaccination results visit: https://msdh.ms.gov/msdhsite/_static/resources/12130.pdf

The 7-day, daily average of new cases rose to 242 on Tuesday.

The 14-day, daily average of new cases rose to 224 with Tuesday’s update.

Cumulative Cases and Deaths by County

Totals of all reported COVID-19 cases, including those in long-term care (LTC) facilities.

Long-term care case and death totals by county are undergoing data review and are not currently available.

The numbers in this table are provisional. County case and deaths totals may change as investigation finds new or additional information.

County Total Cases Total Deaths
Adams 2950 82
Alcorn 3144 71
Amite 1234 42
Attala 2145 73
Benton 1012 25
Bolivar 4807 132
Calhoun 1711 32
Carroll 1219 29
Chickasaw 2084 57
Choctaw 764 18
Claiborne 1025 30
Clarke 1781 80
Clay 1856 54
Coahoma 2966 79
Copiah 2979 65
Covington 2604 81
De Soto 21906 260
Forrest 7707 152
Franklin 841 23
George 2496 48
Greene 1307 33
Grenada 2621 87
Hancock 3806 87
Harrison 18002 310
Hinds 20389 416
Holmes 1891 74
Humphreys 968 33
Issaquena 169 6
Itawamba 3014 77
Jackson 13470 246
Jasper 2211 48
Jefferson 657 28
Jefferson Davis 1073 33
Jones 8389 164
Kemper 958 28
Lafayette 6214 119
Lamar 6251 86
Lauderdale 7200 240
Lawrence 1300 24
Leake 2687 73
Lee 9990 175
Leflore 3500 125
Lincoln 3980 111
Lowndes 6415 148
Madison 10135 217
Marion 2697 80
Marshall 4532 103
Monroe 4122 133
Montgomery 1272 42
Neshoba 4033 178
Newton 2471 63
Noxubee 1268 34
Oktibbeha 4633 98
Panola 4606 108
Pearl River 4533 146
Perry 1263 38
Pike 3331 105
Pontotoc 4213 73
Prentiss 2804 60
Quitman 813 16
Rankin 13655 278
Scott 3169 73
Sharkey 502 17
Simpson 2954 89
Smith 1628 34
Stone 1831 33
Sunflower 3365 91
Tallahatchie 1790 41
Tate 3377 84
Tippah 2892 68
Tishomingo 2278 67
Tunica 1062 26
Union 4115 76
Walthall 1343 45
Warren 4400 121
Washington 5349 134
Wayne 2630 41
Webster 1146 32
Wilkinson 679 31
Winston 2278 81
Yalobusha 1653 38
Yazoo 3119 70
Total 315,634 7,268

 

Mississippi reports 608 new coronavirus cases (but 406 aren't really new, just recently discovered)

