Mississippi women prove you are never too old to open a lemonade stand.

A group of Mississippi women proved you are never too old to open a lemonade stand.

They also proved you are never too old to offer a helping hand to your community.

A small group of residents at The Aspen of Brookhaven assisted living facility recently decided that they could do both — and so they did.

That is how the Caring Tree Club was formed.

“They wanted to help people, once a month,” Activities Director Brady Wilson said. “They wanted to pick a fundraiser or help someone who lost their home in a fire, asking for assistance from the community to help people.”

The first effort was a recent lemonade stand in front of The Aspen, advertised through social media. Future plans include a bake sale in June and a supply drive to help returning Lincoln County teachers in the fall.

“It will be something different each month,” Wilson said. “We do need help from the community to make it successful. The residents are not asked to pay anything or contribute financially.”

Hospice Ministries also supports the club and its efforts, Wilson said.

“We’re excited to partner with The Aspen in a new way to give back to the community,” Hospice Ministries Community Relations Coordinator Shannon Miller said. “A lot of what Hospice Ministries tries to do is give back and this is a great way to do it.”