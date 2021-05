CapCase // Wikimedia Commons

Counties with the highest COVID-19 death rate in Mississippi

As has been true throughout America’s COVID-19 history, every state—and every county threin—has its own COVID-19 story, driven by local policies and behaviors. The United States as of May 18 had reached 587,198 COVID-19-related deaths and more than 33.0 million COVID-19 cases, according to Johns Hopkins University. Amid the grim numbers come two bright spots: As of Feb. 2, more Americans had been vaccinated for COVID-19 than had been infected; and since then, rolling averages for case counts and deaths have been on the decline.

Stacker compiled a list of the counties with highest COVID-19 death rates in Mississippi using data from the U.S. Department of Health & Human Services. Counties are ranked by the highest death rate per 100k residents as of May 17, 2021. Keep reading to see whether your county ranks among the highest COVID-19 death rates in your state.

Z28scrambler // Wikimedia Commons

#50. Pike County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 267 (105 total deaths)

— 9.4% more deaths per 100k residents than Mississippi

— #695 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 8,468 (3,327 total cases)

— 20.0% less cases per 100k residents than Mississippi

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 66 (26 new cases, +24% change from previous week)

Renelibrary // Wikimedia Commons

#49. Warren County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 267 (121 total deaths)

— 9.4% more deaths per 100k residents than Mississippi

— #694 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new deaths, -100% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 9,680 (4,393 total cases)

— 8.5% less cases per 100k residents than Mississippi

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 29 (13 new cases, -59% change from previous week)

Jerrye & Roy Klotz, MD // Wikimedia Commons

#48. Tunica County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 270 (26 total deaths)

— 10.7% more deaths per 100k residents than Mississippi

— #673 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new deaths, -100% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 10,974 (1,057 total cases)

— 3.7% more cases per 100k residents than Mississippi

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 93 (9 new cases, +125% change from previous week)

Carlcath // Wikimedia Commons

#47. Clay County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 280 (54 total deaths)

— 14.8% more deaths per 100k residents than Mississippi

— #609 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 9,603 (1,855 total cases)

— 9.3% less cases per 100k residents than Mississippi

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 41 (8 new cases, +100% change from previous week)

NatalieMaynor // Wikimedia Commons

#46. Kemper County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 287 (28 total deaths)

— 17.6% more deaths per 100k residents than Mississippi

— #563 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 9,834 (958 total cases)

— 7.1% less cases per 100k residents than Mississippi

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 41 (4 new cases, +300% change from previous week)

Magnolia677 // Wikimedia Commons

#45. Marshall County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 292 (103 total deaths)

— 19.7% more deaths per 100k residents than Mississippi

— #544 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 12,608 (4,450 total cases)

— 19.1% more cases per 100k residents than Mississippi

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 150 (53 new cases, +83% change from previous week)

Zeamays // Wikimedia Commons

#44. Carroll County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 292 (29 total deaths)

— 19.7% more deaths per 100k residents than Mississippi

— #540 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 10.1 (1 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 12,245 (1,218 total cases)

— 15.7% more cases per 100k residents than Mississippi

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 10 (1 new cases, -50% change from previous week)

NatalieMaynor // Wikimedia Commons

#43. Jasper County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 293 (48 total deaths)

— 20.1% more deaths per 100k residents than Mississippi

— #532 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 13,496 (2,211 total cases)

— 27.5% more cases per 100k residents than Mississippi

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 18 (3 new cases, +50% change from previous week)

Brewri92535 // Wikimedia Commons

#42. Newton County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 295 (62 total deaths)

— 20.9% more deaths per 100k residents than Mississippi

— #520 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 4.8 (1 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 11,742 (2,468 total cases)

— 10.9% more cases per 100k residents than Mississippi

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 38 (8 new cases, +700% change from previous week)

Catherine Harris // Wikimedia Commons

#41. Tate County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 297 (84 total deaths)

— 21.7% more deaths per 100k residents than Mississippi

— #511 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 11,818 (3,347 total cases)

— 11.6% more cases per 100k residents than Mississippi

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 81 (23 new cases, +53% change from previous week)

Thomas R Machnitzki // Wikimedia Commons

#40. Tallahatchie County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 297 (41 total deaths)

— 21.7% more deaths per 100k residents than Mississippi

— #507 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 7.2 (1 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 12,955 (1,789 total cases)

— 22.4% more cases per 100k residents than Mississippi

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 58 (8 new cases, -20% change from previous week)

Calvin Beale // Wikimedia Commons

#39. Jefferson Davis County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 297 (33 total deaths)

— 21.7% more deaths per 100k residents than Mississippi

— #504 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 9.0 (1 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 9,624 (1,071 total cases)

— 9.1% less cases per 100k residents than Mississippi

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 18 (2 new cases, 0% change from previous week)

Z28scrambler // Wikimedia Commons

#38. Franklin County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 298 (23 total deaths)

— 22.1% more deaths per 100k residents than Mississippi

— #499 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 10,878 (839 total cases)

— 2.8% more cases per 100k residents than Mississippi

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 39 (3 new cases, -40% change from previous week)

Cohee // Wikimedia Commons

#37. Benton County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 303 (25 total deaths)

— 24.2% more deaths per 100k residents than Mississippi

— #480 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 12,108 (1,000 total cases)

— 14.4% more cases per 100k residents than Mississippi

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 109 (9 new cases, +29% change from previous week)

Nicholas Brown // Wikimedia Commons

#36. Washington County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 305 (134 total deaths)

— 25.0% more deaths per 100k residents than Mississippi

— #466 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 2.3 (1 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 12,164 (5,341 total cases)

— 14.9% more cases per 100k residents than Mississippi

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 41 (18 new cases, +80% change from previous week)

Cohee // Wikimedia Commons

#35. Tippah County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 309 (68 total deaths)

— 26.6% more deaths per 100k residents than Mississippi

— #435 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 13,114 (2,887 total cases)

— 23.9% more cases per 100k residents than Mississippi

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 45 (10 new cases, +11% change from previous week)

NatalieMaynor // Wikimedia Commons

#34. Panola County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 313 (107 total deaths)

— 28.3% more deaths per 100k residents than Mississippi

— #418 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 5.8 (2 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 13,442 (4,596 total cases)

— 27.0% more cases per 100k residents than Mississippi

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 102 (35 new cases, +13% change from previous week)

NatalieMaynor // Wikimedia Commons

#33. Yalobusha County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 314 (38 total deaths)

— 28.7% more deaths per 100k residents than Mississippi

— #415 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 8.3 (1 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 13,594 (1,646 total cases)

— 28.4% more cases per 100k residents than Mississippi

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 107 (13 new cases, -19% change from previous week)

Calvin Beale // Wikimedia Commons

#32. Walthall County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 315 (45 total deaths)

— 29.1% more deaths per 100k residents than Mississippi

— #410 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 9,394 (1,342 total cases)

— 11.3% less cases per 100k residents than Mississippi

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 28 (4 new cases, +33% change from previous week)

Calvin Beale // Wikimedia Commons

#31. Perry County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 317 (38 total deaths)

— 29.9% more deaths per 100k residents than Mississippi

— #404 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 10,549 (1,263 total cases)

— 0.3% less cases per 100k residents than Mississippi

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 33 (4 new cases, +300% change from previous week)

Marduk // Wikimedia Commons

#30. Leake County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 320 (73 total deaths)

— 31.1% more deaths per 100k residents than Mississippi

— #385 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 11,779 (2,684 total cases)

— 11.3% more cases per 100k residents than Mississippi

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 97 (22 new cases, 0% change from previous week)

Courtesy of the Mississippi Department of Archives and History // Wikimedia Commons

#29. Lincoln County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 322 (110 total deaths)

— 32.0% more deaths per 100k residents than Mississippi

— #381 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 11,621 (3,969 total cases)

— 9.8% more cases per 100k residents than Mississippi

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 56 (19 new cases, -14% change from previous week)

Dudemanfellabra // Wikimedia Commons

#28. Lauderdale County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 324 (240 total deaths)

— 32.8% more deaths per 100k residents than Mississippi

— #368 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 9,711 (7,198 total cases)

— 8.3% less cases per 100k residents than Mississippi

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 23 (17 new cases, +467% change from previous week)

Gabriel D. May // Wikimedia Commons

#27. Marion County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 326 (80 total deaths)

— 33.6% more deaths per 100k residents than Mississippi

— #363 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 10,959 (2,693 total cases)

— 3.5% more cases per 100k residents than Mississippi

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 20 (5 new cases, +25% change from previous week)

Rdstephens // Wikimedia Commons

#26. Noxubee County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 326 (34 total deaths)

— 33.6% more deaths per 100k residents than Mississippi

— #361 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 12,163 (1,267 total cases)

— 14.9% more cases per 100k residents than Mississippi

– New cases per 100k in the past week: – (- new cases, 0% change from previous week)

Fredlyfish4 // Wikimedia Commons

#25. Itawamba County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 329 (77 total deaths)

— 34.8% more deaths per 100k residents than Mississippi

— #349 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 12,847 (3,005 total cases)

— 21.4% more cases per 100k residents than Mississippi

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 47 (11 new cases, +175% change from previous week)

Calvin Beale // Wikimedia Commons

#24. Simpson County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 330 (88 total deaths)

— 35.2% more deaths per 100k residents than Mississippi

— #345 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 11,077 (2,953 total cases)

— 4.6% more cases per 100k residents than Mississippi

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 23 (6 new cases, -50% change from previous week)

NatalieMaynor // Wikimedia Commons

#23. Webster County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 330 (32 total deaths)

— 35.2% more deaths per 100k residents than Mississippi

— #344 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 11,818 (1,145 total cases)

— 11.6% more cases per 100k residents than Mississippi

– New cases per 100k in the past week: – (- new cases, 0% change from previous week)

Cohee // Wikimedia Commons

#22. Chickasaw County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 333 (57 total deaths)

— 36.5% more deaths per 100k residents than Mississippi

— #335 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 12,162 (2,080 total cases)

— 14.9% more cases per 100k residents than Mississippi

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 53 (9 new cases, +50% change from previous week)

Infrogmation of New Orleans // Wikimedia Commons

#21. Claiborne County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 334 (30 total deaths)

— 36.9% more deaths per 100k residents than Mississippi

— #328 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 11,393 (1,024 total cases)

— 7.6% more cases per 100k residents than Mississippi

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 22 (2 new cases, +100% change from previous week)

Mac H. Alford // Wikimedia Commons

#20. Amite County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 342 (42 total deaths)

— 40.2% more deaths per 100k residents than Mississippi

— #304 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new deaths, -100% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 10,011 (1,231 total cases)

— 5.4% less cases per 100k residents than Mississippi

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 24 (3 new cases, +200% change from previous week)

Skye Marthaler // Wikimedia Commons

#19. Tishomingo County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 346 (67 total deaths)

— 41.8% more deaths per 100k residents than Mississippi

— #289 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 11,711 (2,270 total cases)

— 10.6% more cases per 100k residents than Mississippi

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 57 (11 new cases, -27% change from previous week)

Chris Crookston // Wikimedia Commons

#18. Coahoma County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 357 (79 total deaths)

— 46.3% more deaths per 100k residents than Mississippi

— #261 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 13,357 (2,955 total cases)

— 26.2% more cases per 100k residents than Mississippi

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 54 (12 new cases, 0% change from previous week)

Jimmy Emerson from Dalton GA // Wikimedia Commons

#17. Sunflower County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 358 (90 total deaths)

— 46.7% more deaths per 100k residents than Mississippi

— #255 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 13,389 (3,362 total cases)

— 26.5% more cases per 100k residents than Mississippi

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 20 (5 new cases, -55% change from previous week)

Natalie Maynor // Wikimedia Commons

#16. Wilkinson County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 359 (31 total deaths)

— 47.1% more deaths per 100k residents than Mississippi

— #251 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 11.6 (1 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 7,822 (675 total cases)

— 26.1% less cases per 100k residents than Mississippi

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 70 (6 new cases, +50% change from previous week)

Brian Stansberry // Wikimedia Commons

#15. Monroe County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 377 (133 total deaths)

— 54.5% more deaths per 100k residents than Mississippi

— #210 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 11,673 (4,115 total cases)

— 10.3% more cases per 100k residents than Mississippi

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 43 (15 new cases, -6% change from previous week)

Natalie Maynor // Wikimedia Commons

#14. Sharkey County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 393 (17 total deaths)

— 61.1% more deaths per 100k residents than Mississippi

— #175 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 11,618 (502 total cases)

— 9.8% more cases per 100k residents than Mississippi

– New cases per 100k in the past week: – (- new cases, -100% change from previous week)

Mthunter58 // Wikimedia Commons

#13. Jefferson County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 401 (28 total deaths)

— 64.3% more deaths per 100k residents than Mississippi

— #161 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 9,399 (657 total cases)

— 11.2% less cases per 100k residents than Mississippi

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 43 (3 new cases, 0% change from previous week)

Tony Webster // Wikimedia Commons

#12. Attala County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 402 (73 total deaths)

— 64.8% more deaths per 100k residents than Mississippi

— #156 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 11,797 (2,144 total cases)

— 11.5% more cases per 100k residents than Mississippi

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 17 (3 new cases, 0% change from previous week)

Jerrye & Roy Klotz, MD // Wikimedia Commons

#11. Humphreys County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 409 (33 total deaths)

— 67.6% more deaths per 100k residents than Mississippi

— #149 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new deaths, -100% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 11,992 (967 total cases)

— 13.3% more cases per 100k residents than Mississippi

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 74 (6 new cases, -25% change from previous week)

Matthew Nichols // Wikimedia Commons

#10. Grenada County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 419 (87 total deaths)

— 71.7% more deaths per 100k residents than Mississippi

— #144 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 4.8 (1 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 12,598 (2,615 total cases)

— 19.0% more cases per 100k residents than Mississippi

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 58 (12 new cases, -8% change from previous week)

Qqqqqq // Wikimedia Commons

#9. Montgomery County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 430 (42 total deaths)

— 76.2% more deaths per 100k residents than Mississippi

— #126 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 13,003 (1,271 total cases)

— 22.8% more cases per 100k residents than Mississippi

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 41 (4 new cases, -20% change from previous week)

Hamhari Brown // Wikimedia Commons

#8. Bolivar County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 431 (132 total deaths)

— 76.6% more deaths per 100k residents than Mississippi

— #124 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new deaths, -100% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 15,678 (4,802 total cases)

— 48.1% more cases per 100k residents than Mississippi

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 16 (5 new cases, +25% change from previous week)

Nlsanfor // Wikimedia Commons

#7. Covington County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 435 (81 total deaths)

— 78.3% more deaths per 100k residents than Mississippi

— #118 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new deaths, -100% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 13,941 (2,598 total cases)

— 31.7% more cases per 100k residents than Mississippi

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 188 (35 new cases, +1,067% change from previous week)

Chillin662 // Wikimedia Commons

#6. Holmes County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 435 (74 total deaths)

— 78.3% more deaths per 100k residents than Mississippi

— #117 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 5.9 (1 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 11,117 (1,891 total cases)

— 5.0% more cases per 100k residents than Mississippi

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 29 (5 new cases, +25% change from previous week)

Jerrye & Roy Klotz, MD // Wikimedia Commons

#5. Leflore County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 444 (125 total deaths)

— 82.0% more deaths per 100k residents than Mississippi

— #112 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 12,412 (3,498 total cases)

— 17.3% more cases per 100k residents than Mississippi

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 39 (11 new cases, +267% change from previous week)

Mark Hilton // Wikimedia Commons

#4. Winston County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 451 (81 total deaths)

— 84.8% more deaths per 100k residents than Mississippi

— #101 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 12,671 (2,275 total cases)

— 19.7% more cases per 100k residents than Mississippi

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 39 (7 new cases, +600% change from previous week)

Mississippi Department of Archives and History // Wikimedia Commons

#3. Issaquena County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 452 (6 total deaths)

— 85.2% more deaths per 100k residents than Mississippi

— #98 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 12,660 (168 total cases)

— 19.6% more cases per 100k residents than Mississippi

– New cases per 100k in the past week: – (- new cases, 0% change from previous week)

Jerrye & Roy Klotz, MD // Wikimedia Commons

#2. Clarke County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 515 (80 total deaths)

— 111.1% more deaths per 100k residents than Mississippi

— #55 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 6.4 (1 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 11,454 (1,780 total cases)

— 8.2% more cases per 100k residents than Mississippi

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 13 (2 new cases, 0% change from previous week)

CapCase // Wikimedia Commons

#1. Neshoba County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 604 (176 total deaths)

— 147.5% more deaths per 100k residents than Mississippi

— #26 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 13,844 (4,031 total cases)

— 30.8% more cases per 100k residents than Mississippi

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 17 (5 new cases, 0% change from previous week)