Mississippi coronavirus cases on rise again, state reports

Mississippi’s weekly new COVID-19 coronavirus case rose again Wednesday with the latest data released by the state.

Mississippi State Department of Health officials reported Wednesday that 257 new cases were found in the last 24 hours.

The additional cases reported Wednesday brings the total number of cases found in the state since the pandemic began to 315,891.

The Mississippi State Health Department reported one new death on Wednesday, bringing the total death toll to 7,269.

Through Wednesday morning, more than 938,000 people, or 31% of all Mississippians, have received at least one shot of the COVID-19 vaccines available.

And approximately 27% of Mississippi’s population are fully vaccinated, the state reported.

For more detailed county-by-county vaccination results visit: https://msdh.ms.gov/msdhsite/_static/resources/12130.pdf

The 7-day, daily average of new cases rose to 249 on Wednesday.

The 14-day, daily average of new cases rose to 227 with Wednesday’s update.

