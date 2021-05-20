Mississippi inmate intercepted by deputies after escaping work center

Published 4:28 pm Thursday, May 20, 2021

By Magnolia State Live

A Mississippi inmate is back in custody after escaping from a Mississippi Department of Corrections restitution center in Greenville Wednesday afternoon

Thomas Wilkerson was arrested Wednesday night in Yazoo County.

Terry Gann, chief investigator for the Yazoo County Sheriff’s Office, said deputies arrested Wilkerson, who is from Warren County, and another inmate about 8 p.m. Wednesday as they were walking down a road in the county.

“He was headed south,” Gann said. “The deputies were in unmarked cars looking for them.”

According to reports, Wilkerson left his job site without approval Wednesday morning and had not returned as of 5 p.m. After his escape was reported, his name was entered into the NCIC system.

Wilkerson last made headlines in 2017, when he led police on a chase and Body-slammed a Warren County Sheriff’s Department K9 officer.

