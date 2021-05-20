Mississippi man caught in reported love triangle airlifted to hospital after being stabbed multiple times

Published 6:09 am Thursday, May 20, 2021

By Magnolia State Live

A Mississippi man caught in what some witnessed called a love triangle was airlifted to a Jackson hospital after being cut multiple times.

WLBT News in Jackson reports that Nicolas Greer, of Crystal Springs, and Aza Banks, of Brookhaven, were in a physical altercation that involved another woman when Greer was stabbed and cut multiple times with a knife.

Brookhaven police received a call at 11:50 a.m. for a stabbing. The incident took place at 317 East Congress Street in Brookhaven.

Banks was arrested and charged with aggravated assault. Other charges are possible, officials said.

Greer was transported to a local hospital and then airlifted to UMMC in Jackson to be treated for his injuries.

 

