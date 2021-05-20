Mississippi woman wanted for capital murder leads Alabama officers on chase with three young children in car

A Mississippi woman wanted for capital murder was arrested after leading Alabama on car chase with three children inside.

Millian Catrice Tate, 38, was charged with three counts of reckless endangerment and several traffic violations in Alabama. She also faces a capital murder charge in Mississippi.

Tate was taken into custody in Hartselle, Alabama, after police officers identified a stolen vehicle in a grocery store parking lot. The vehicle was reported stolen from a murder victim in Missississippi.

When she saw officers, Tate reportedly drove away with three young children less than 12-years old. Tate led officers on a small chase before being stopped by police.

Officers say they found blood on Tate and inside the vehicle. While investigating, they also found a semi-automatic pistol suspected to be the weapon used during the homicide mentioned before.

Tate is awaiting extradition to Mississippi for the capital murder of Gerald Wallace in Jackson.

Jackson police said Wallace was shot once in the head on Friday, May 14, on West Pearl Street. His vehicle was stolen.