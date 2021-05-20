Suspect in Elvis impersonator’s death ruled incompetent

A suspect in the death of a Louisiana-based Elvis Presley impersonator was ruled mentally incompetent to stand trial Wednesday.

The Advocate newspaper reports that the ruling from a judge in New Orleans came after a psychiatrist testified that Trace Pigott, 28, has a long history of serious mental illness.

Pigott faces a second-degree murder charge in Livingston Parish in the death of his stepfather, Jason Baglio of Independence.

Baglio, 47, was found shot to death in Denham Springs early on the morning of May 8. Trace Pigott was arrested hours later in New Orleans. Few details about the case have been released. The Advocate reported that he was being held in New Orleans pending Wednesday’s sanity hearing. Online court records show he also faces weapon and drug possession charges filed after his arrest in New Orleans.

New Orleans Magistrate Court Judge Juana Marine Lombard ordered that Pigott receive psychiatric treatment at the Eastern Louisiana Mental Health System in Jackson until he is deemed competent.

She ruled after two forensic psychologists testified that they interviewed Pigott last week and found him too delusional and paranoid to stand trial.

Authorities have said Pigott’s father was present when Baglio was shot and faces a charges of being a principal to second-degree murder.