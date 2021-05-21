Mississippi man arrested, accused of stealing tractor

Published 12:00 pm Friday, May 21, 2021

By Magnolia State Live

A Mississippi man has been charged with grand larceny, accused of stealing a tractor.

According to local news sources, officials with the Oxford Police Department have arrested Matthew Hancock, 38, of Oxford, after responding to a report of the theft at the 2100 block of Old Taylor Road.

Officers were able to locate the stolen tractor in a nearby parking lot. After further investigation, Hancock was arrested, charged with grand larceny and taken to the Lafayette County Detention Center. A Lafayette County Justice Court judge set his bond at $10,000, but he will not be getting out soon, because the Mississippi Department of Corrections has placed a hold on him.

 

More News

Report: 1 in 10 bridges in Mississippi are structurally deficient

Mississippi man charged with murder of Tupelo man

Mississippi man arrested, accused of stealing tractor

Which states send the most people to Mississippi? Here’s the list.

  • Subscribe to our email newsletter

    * indicates required
Print Article

  • Subscribe to our email newsletter

    * indicates required