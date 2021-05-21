Mississippi man arrested, accused of stealing tractor

A Mississippi man has been charged with grand larceny, accused of stealing a tractor.

According to local news sources, officials with the Oxford Police Department have arrested Matthew Hancock, 38, of Oxford, after responding to a report of the theft at the 2100 block of Old Taylor Road.

Officers were able to locate the stolen tractor in a nearby parking lot. After further investigation, Hancock was arrested, charged with grand larceny and taken to the Lafayette County Detention Center. A Lafayette County Justice Court judge set his bond at $10,000, but he will not be getting out soon, because the Mississippi Department of Corrections has placed a hold on him.