Mississippi middle school teacher accused of sexual battery

A Mississippi middle school teacher has been arrested on a charge of sexual battery.

Collins Robinson was arrested Thursday, news outlets reported. It was unknown if he has an attorney who could speak on his behalf.

Robinson was a seventh grade teacher at Bailey APAC Middle School in Jackson. He was put on administration leave earlier this month amid an investigation into allegations of inappropriate contact. He was fired following his arrest.

“While we are deeply saddened by the allegations, the safety and well-being of our students remains a top priority for our District,” according to a statement from Jackson Public Schools.

Further details about the allegations have not been released.