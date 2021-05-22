Mississippi man gets 16 years for armed robbery of casino

Published 6:20 am Saturday, May 22, 2021

By The Associated Press

mississippi crime

A Mississippi man convicted of robbing a Choctaw casino was sentenced Friday to 16 years in prison.

William Christopher Belk, 33, of Quitman, pleaded guilty to robbery and the use of a firearm during a crime of violence, Acting U.S. Attorney Darren J. LaMarca said in a news release.

Belk entered the Bok Homa Casino, located on the Choctaw Indian Reservation near Sandersville, Mississippi, on July 9, 2020, armed with a handgun, authorities said. Once inside, he pointed the gun at a casino security officer, took several items from the officer then fled in a resort vehicle. A Sandersville Police officer spotted the vehicle and tried to arrest Belk, who fired his weapon, injuring the officer.

He then drove toward Laurel, Mississippi, where officers arrested him.

A federal grand jury indicted Belk in August, charging him with robbery, use of a firearm during a crime of violence and theft from an Indian gaming establishment. He pleaded guilty in February.

More News

Mississippi’s last abortion clinic at center of US debate

Crime scene

Two more charged with first-degree murder in shooting death of Mississippi man

mississippi crime

Mississippi man arrested after argument about land, horse ends in gunfire

One surrenders, another sought in string of crimes that started with carjacking, continued across multiple counties

  • Subscribe to our email newsletter

    * indicates required
Print Article

  • Subscribe to our email newsletter

    * indicates required