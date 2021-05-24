Louisiana man killed when SUV drives under semi-truck, catches fire near Mississippi state line

Published 9:31 pm Monday, May 24, 2021

By The Associated Press

A 32-year-old man died when his mid-sized SUV rear-ended a tractor-trailer, lodged under it and caught fire, Louisiana State Police said Monday.

Ian Pettit of Delhi, Louisiana, died shortly after 6:30 p.m. Sunday on eastbound Interstate 20 near Holly Ridge, a news release said. Holly Ridge is about 7 miles (11 kilometers) west of Delhi and about halfway between Monroe and the Mississippi state line.

Police said the driver of the 2012 Peterbilt truck was not hurt when it was hit by Pettit’s 2015 Kia Sorrento.

The crash remains under investigation.

