Average weekly new coronavirus cases drop in Mississippi

Published 4:42 pm Tuesday, May 25, 2021

By Magnolia State Live

Mississippi’s weekly average of new COVID-19 coronavirus cases dropped Tuesday as the state released new data.

Mississippi State Department of Health officials reported Tuesday that 157 new cases were found in the last 24 hours.

The additional cases reported Tuesday brings the total number of cases found in the state since the pandemic began to 316,911.

The Mississippi State Health Department reported 13 new deaths on Tuesday, bringing the total death toll to 7,298.

Through Tuesday morning, more than 1 million people, or 32% of all Mississippians, have received at least one shot of the COVID-19 vaccines available.

And approximately 28% of Mississippi’s population are fully vaccinated, the state reported.

For more detailed county-by-county vaccination results visit: https://msdh.ms.gov/msdhsite/_static/resources/12130.pdf

The 7-day, daily average of new cases dropped to 183 on Tuesday.

The 14-day, daily average of new cases dipped to 212 with Tuesday’s update.

Cumulative Cases and Deaths by County

Totals of all reported COVID-19 cases, including those in long-term care (LTC) facilities.

Long-term care case and death totals by county are undergoing data review and are not currently available.

The numbers in this table are provisional. County case and deaths totals may change as investigation finds new or additional information.

County Total Cases Total Deaths
Adams 2990 82
Alcorn 3158 71
Amite 1245 42
Attala 2146 73
Benton 1018 25
Bolivar 4811 133
Calhoun 1727 32
Carroll 1223 30
Chickasaw 2092 59
Choctaw 774 18
Claiborne 1027 30
Clarke 1787 80
Clay 1860 54
Coahoma 2974 81
Copiah 2987 65
Covington 2634 81
De Soto 22044 261
Forrest 7742 153
Franklin 844 23
George 2502 48
Greene 1309 33
Grenada 2629 87
Hancock 3827 87
Harrison 18089 313
Hinds 20455 416
Holmes 1896 74
Humphreys 971 33
Issaquena 169 6
Itawamba 3032 77
Jackson 13514 248
Jasper 2214 48
Jefferson 661 28
Jefferson Davis 1073 33
Jones 8410 164
Kemper 961 28
Lafayette 6249 119
Lamar 6276 88
Lauderdale 7221 240
Lawrence 1306 24
Leake 2698 74
Lee 10011 175
Leflore 3501 125
Lincoln 3990 111
Lowndes 6432 148
Madison 10171 222
Marion 2703 80
Marshall 4551 104
Monroe 4138 135
Montgomery 1280 43
Neshoba 4047 178
Newton 2475 62
Noxubee 1274 34
Oktibbeha 4645 98
Panola 4625 108
Pearl River 4546 146
Perry 1264 38
Pike 3347 106
Pontotoc 4225 73
Prentiss 2814 60
Quitman 816 16
Rankin 13755 279
Scott 3176 74
Sharkey 504 17
Simpson 2963 89
Smith 1632 34
Stone 1843 33
Sunflower 3377 91
Tallahatchie 1794 41
Tate 3392 84
Tippah 2900 68
Tishomingo 2294 67
Tunica 1069 26
Union 4132 76
Walthall 1346 45
Warren 4415 122
Washington 5382 135
Wayne 2638 42
Webster 1148 32
Wilkinson 684 31
Winston 2285 81
Yalobusha 1660 38
Yazoo 3122 70
Total 316,911 7,298

More News

Mississippi family in search of missing family pet, a cow named June

Mississippi police officer shot, suspect stole unmarked patrol car, police report

Average weekly new coronavirus cases drop in Mississippi

Beach

Mississippi man facing trial for the 2019 shooting deaths of two volunteer firefighters

  • Subscribe to our email newsletter

    * indicates required
Print Article

  • Subscribe to our email newsletter

    * indicates required