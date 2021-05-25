Four charged in Friday shooting that wounded Mississippi man in chest, arms

Four people have been charged in a Friday shooting that wounded a Mississippi man in the chest and arms.

Chadderick Ross, 24; Makayla Harris, 22; Melissa Amos, 43; and Dillette Howard, 38; all of Vicksburg, made their initial appearance Monday in Vicksburg Municipal Court before Judge Penny Lawson.

Ross and Harris are each charged with aggravated assault in the shooting, while Amos and Howard are each charged as an accessory after the fact to the shooting because they tried to help Ross and Harris avoid arrest.

Ross was being held in the Warren County Jail in lieu of a $250,000 bond, while Harris was being held in the county jail in lieu of a $150,000 bond. Amos and Howard were being held in the county jail in lieu of a $150,000 bond each.

Ross and Harris are accused of shooting and wounding a 21-year-old man on Letitia Street on Friday at about 6 p.m. Officers responding to a call of a shooting arrived to find the man with wounds to his chest and arms. He was taken to Merit Health River Region and later flown to the University of Mississippi Medical Center.