Mississippi police officer shot, suspect stole unmarked patrol car, police report

A Mississippi police officer was shot Tuesday by a suspect who then allegedly stole the officer’s patrol car and fled to Arkansas.

The Southaven, Mississippi, police officer was reportedly shot in the arm and the wound was not considered life-threatening, WREG-TV reported.

The suspect reportedly shot the officer and then stole an unmarked patrol car and drove to St. Francis County, Arkansas.

Arkansas deputies have reported the suspect fired at them while trying to stop the man and they believe he barricaded himself into a house.