Mississippi police officer shot, suspect stole unmarked patrol car, police report

Published 5:00 pm Tuesday, May 25, 2021

By Magnolia State Live

A Mississippi police officer was shot Tuesday by a suspect who then allegedly stole the officer’s patrol car and fled to Arkansas.

The Southaven, Mississippi, police officer was reportedly shot in the arm and the wound was not considered life-threatening, WREG-TV reported.

The suspect reportedly shot the officer and then stole an unmarked patrol car and drove to St. Francis County, Arkansas.

Arkansas deputies have reported the suspect fired at them while trying to stop the man and they believe he barricaded himself into a house.

More News

Mississippi family in search of missing family pet, a cow named June

Mississippi police officer shot, suspect stole unmarked patrol car, police report

Average weekly new coronavirus cases drop in Mississippi

Beach

Mississippi man facing trial for the 2019 shooting deaths of two volunteer firefighters

  • Subscribe to our email newsletter

    * indicates required
Print Article

  • Subscribe to our email newsletter

    * indicates required