Mississippi woman arrested after complaints lead to seizure of drugs, including meth, Ecstasy and Oxycontin
Published 10:30 am Tuesday, May 25, 2021
At least seven types of drugs — from Ectasy to Oxycontin — were seized after complaints of drug activity led officers to a Natchez residence.
Anna Laura Martin, 40, of 2932 Miller Ave., was arrested Monday after agents from the Adams County Special Operations Group secured a search warrant and conducted a search on May 19 and found her to be in possession of drug paraphernalia associated with methamphetamine use in a camper parked in the front yard of the residence.
Agents also recovered:
- 4 grams of methamphetamine
- 37 dosage units of Ecstasy
- 21 dosage units of Clonazepam
- 4 dosage units of Suboxone
- 67 dosage units of Methadone
- 46 dosage units of Ritalin
- 2 dosage units of Oxycontin
- 1 loaded Springfield XD 45-caliber pistol, all in Martin’s bedroom.
Martin, a convicted felon, has been charged with five counts of possession of schedule II drugs with intent to traffic, one count of possession of schedule I drugs with intent to deliver, and one count of schedule IV drugs.
Martin is being held in the Adams County Jail. No information on bail was available.