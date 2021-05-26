New Mississippi coronavirus weekly case average plummets

Mississippi’s weekly average of new COVID-19 coronavirus cases plummeted to the lowest level in a month after the state released new data on Wednesday.

Mississippi State Department of Health officials reported Wednesday that 154 new cases were found in the last 24 hours.

The additional cases reported Wednesday brings the total number of cases found in the state since the pandemic began to 317,065.

The Mississippi State Health Department reported four new deaths on Wednesday, bringing the total death toll to 7,302.

Through Wednesday morning, more than 1 million people, or 32% of all Mississippians, have received at least one shot of the COVID-19 vaccines available.

And approximately 28% of Mississippi’s population are fully vaccinated, the state reported.

For more detailed county-by-county vaccination results visit: https://msdh.ms.gov/msdhsite/_static/resources/12130.pdf

The 7-day, daily average of new cases dropped to 168 on Wednesday. The last time the average was that low was on April 25.

The 14-day, daily average of new cases dipped to 209 with Wednesday’s update.

