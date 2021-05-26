Teen girl stabbed to death 16-year-old boy over ‘trash talk’ at basketball game, sheriff said

Published 11:01 pm Wednesday, May 26, 2021

By Magnolia State Live

Trash talking over a basketball game led to the fatal stabbing of a Mississippi teen Tuesday, investigators said.

Claiborne County Sheriff’s Office deputies say they’ve arrested a 14-year-old girl, Twaneshia Hicks, her mother, Twan Hicks, and her aunt, Tarinette Hicks, after the teen allegedly stabbed to death a 16-year-old boy, D’Tavious Dorsey.

Deputies were called to the scene at approximately 6:38 p.m. Tuesday at Hermanville Apartments.

WLBT-TV reported that the sheriff said the dispute seemed to stem from trash talk at a basketball game.

