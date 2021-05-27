Mississippi’s weekly new coronavirus cases at 13-month low, state reports

Published 6:02 pm Thursday, May 27, 2021

By Magnolia State Live

Mississippi’s weekly average of new COVID-19 coronavirus cases plummeted to the lowest level in more than a year with the latest data released Thursday by the state.

Mississippi State Department of Health officials reported Thursday that 211 new cases were found in the last 24 hours.

The additional cases reported Thursday brings the total number of cases found in the state since the pandemic began to 317,276.

The Mississippi State Health Department reported two new deaths on Thursday, bringing the total death toll to 7,304.

Through Thursday morning, more than 1 million people, or 32% of all Mississippians, have received at least one shot of the COVID-19 vaccines available.

And approximately 28% of Mississippi’s population are fully vaccinated, the state reported.

For more detailed county-by-county vaccination results visit: https://msdh.ms.gov/msdhsite/_static/resources/12130.pdf

The 7-day, daily average of new cases dropped to 159 on Thursday. The last time the average was that low was on April 10, 2020.

The 14-day, daily average of new cases dipped to 198 with Thursday’s update.

Cumulative Cases and Deaths by County

Totals of all reported COVID-19 cases, including those in long-term care (LTC) facilities.

Long-term care case and death totals by county are undergoing data review and are not currently available.

The numbers in this table are provisional. County case and deaths totals may change as investigation finds new or additional information.

County Total Cases Total Deaths
Adams 2995 82
Alcorn 3159 71
Amite 1247 42
Attala 2146 73
Benton 1018 25
Bolivar 4811 133
Calhoun 1731 32
Carroll 1223 30
Chickasaw 2094 59
Choctaw 787 18
Claiborne 1028 30
Clarke 1787 80
Clay 1860 54
Coahoma 2975 81
Copiah 2988 65
Covington 2638 81
De Soto 22080 261
Forrest 7764 153
Franklin 845 23
George 2505 48
Greene 1311 33
Grenada 2630 87
Hancock 3832 87
Harrison 18136 313
Hinds 20474 416
Holmes 1896 74
Humphreys 971 33
Issaquena 169 6
Itawamba 3034 77
Jackson 13546 248
Jasper 2214 48
Jefferson 661 28
Jefferson Davis 1073 33
Jones 8415 164
Kemper 961 28
Lafayette 6253 119
Lamar 6281 88
Lauderdale 7222 240
Lawrence 1306 24
Leake 2703 74
Lee 10014 175
Leflore 3502 125
Lincoln 3991 111
Lowndes 6441 148
Madison 10178 224
Marion 2707 80
Marshall 4557 105
Monroe 4141 135
Montgomery 1282 43
Neshoba 4049 178
Newton 2476 62
Noxubee 1275 34
Oktibbeha 4648 98
Panola 4627 109
Pearl River 4549 146
Perry 1265 38
Pike 3351 106
Pontotoc 4228 73
Prentiss 2817 60
Quitman 816 16
Rankin 13783 280
Scott 3183 74
Sharkey 505 17
Simpson 2965 89
Smith 1633 34
Stone 1848 33
Sunflower 3377 91
Tallahatchie 1794 41
Tate 3399 85
Tippah 2901 68
Tishomingo 2298 67
Tunica 1071 26
Union 4135 76
Walthall 1347 45
Warren 4417 122
Washington 5389 135
Wayne 2639 42
Webster 1149 32
Wilkinson 684 31
Winston 2289 81
Yalobusha 1662 38
Yazoo 3125 70
Total 317,276 7,304

