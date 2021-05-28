New coronavirus case averages remain low, Mississippi health officials report

Published 4:04 pm Friday, May 28, 2021

By Magnolia State Live

Mississippi’s weekly average of new COVID-19 coronavirus cases remained at near 13-month low levels Friday with the latest data released by the state.

Mississippi State Department of Health officials reported Friday that 131 new cases were found in the last 24 hours.

The additional cases reported Friday brings the total number of cases found in the state since the pandemic began to 317,407.

The Mississippi State Health Department reported six new deaths on Friday, bringing the total death toll to 7,310.

Through Friday morning, more than 1 million people, or 32% of all Mississippians, have received at least one shot of the COVID-19 vaccines available.

And approximately 28% of Mississippi’s population are fully vaccinated, the state reported.

For more detailed county-by-county vaccination results visit: https://msdh.ms.gov/msdhsite/_static/resources/12130.pdf

The 7-day, daily average of new cases rose slightly to 163 on Friday.

The 14-day, daily average of new cases dipped to 193 with Friday’s update. It was the lowest 14-day average since April 19, 2020.

Cumulative Cases and Deaths by County

Totals of all reported COVID-19 cases, including those in long-term care (LTC) facilities.

Long-term care case and death totals by county are undergoing data review and are not currently available.

The numbers in this table are provisional. County case and deaths totals may change as investigation finds new or additional information.

County Total Cases Total Deaths
Adams 2997 82
Alcorn 3160 71
Amite 1247 42
Attala 2146 73
Benton 1018 25
Bolivar 4812 133
Calhoun 1731 32
Carroll 1223 30
Chickasaw 2095 59
Choctaw 788 18
Claiborne 1028 30
Clarke 1788 80
Clay 1861 54
Coahoma 2975 81
Copiah 2988 65
Covington 2643 81
De Soto 22098 261
Forrest 7765 153
Franklin 846 23
George 2505 48
Greene 1312 33
Grenada 2633 87
Hancock 3834 87
Harrison 18147 314
Hinds 20479 418
Holmes 1896 74
Humphreys 971 33
Issaquena 169 6
Itawamba 3038 77
Jackson 13549 248
Jasper 2214 48
Jefferson 661 28
Jefferson Davis 1073 33
Jones 8421 165
Kemper 962 28
Lafayette 6254 119
Lamar 6283 88
Lauderdale 7226 240
Lawrence 1306 24
Leake 2703 74
Lee 10017 175
Leflore 3504 125
Lincoln 3992 111
Lowndes 6444 148
Madison 10184 224
Marion 2708 80
Marshall 4558 105
Monroe 4141 135
Montgomery 1282 43
Neshoba 4050 178
Newton 2476 62
Noxubee 1275 34
Oktibbeha 4649 98
Panola 4628 109
Pearl River 4550 146
Perry 1265 38
Pike 3352 107
Pontotoc 4230 73
Prentiss 2818 60
Quitman 816 16
Rankin 13787 280
Scott 3183 74
Sharkey 506 17
Simpson 2968 89
Smith 1633 34
Stone 1848 33
Sunflower 3379 91
Tallahatchie 1795 41
Tate 3402 85
Tippah 2901 68
Tishomingo 2298 67
Tunica 1076 26
Union 4139 76
Walthall 1349 46
Warren 4420 122
Washington 5391 135
Wayne 2639 42
Webster 1149 32
Wilkinson 684 31
Winston 2289 81
Yalobusha 1662 38
Yazoo 3125 70
Total 317,407 7,310

