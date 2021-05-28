New coronavirus case averages remain low, Mississippi health officials report

Mississippi’s weekly average of new COVID-19 coronavirus cases remained at near 13-month low levels Friday with the latest data released by the state.

Mississippi State Department of Health officials reported Friday that 131 new cases were found in the last 24 hours.

The additional cases reported Friday brings the total number of cases found in the state since the pandemic began to 317,407.

The Mississippi State Health Department reported six new deaths on Friday, bringing the total death toll to 7,310.

Through Friday morning, more than 1 million people, or 32% of all Mississippians, have received at least one shot of the COVID-19 vaccines available.

And approximately 28% of Mississippi’s population are fully vaccinated, the state reported.

For more detailed county-by-county vaccination results visit: https://msdh.ms.gov/msdhsite/_static/resources/12130.pdf

The 7-day, daily average of new cases rose slightly to 163 on Friday.

The 14-day, daily average of new cases dipped to 193 with Friday’s update. It was the lowest 14-day average since April 19, 2020.

