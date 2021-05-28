Two Mississippi men dead after apparent head-on collision on rural highway

Two men are dead after a midnight collision on a rural Mississippi highway Thursday.

Officials from the Mississippi Highway Patrol report that the crash occurred before midnight Thursday on Highway 27 north of the Utica city limits.

According to news reports, a 2004 Lincoln Town Car, driven by Keshawn D. Carter, 29, of Edwards, was traveling northbound on Highway 27, and a 2000 Lincoln Town Car, driven by Reginald D. Jones, 25, of Hazlehurst, was traveling southbound when the cars collided.

MHP officials did not offer any information on what may have lead to the crash.

According to MHP, neither driver was wearing their seat belt at the time of the crash. Both men died at the scene and no other people were involved in the accident.