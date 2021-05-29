Which Mississippi counties have highest COVID-19 vaccination rates?

Scoutandboo // Wikimedia Commons

Counties with the highest COVID-19 vaccination rate in Mississippi

As has been true throughout America’s COVID-19 history, every state—and every county therein—has its own COVID-19 story, driven by local policies and behaviors. The United States as of May 28 had reached 593,675 COVID-19-related deaths and more than 33.2 million COVID-19 cases, according to Johns Hopkins University. Amid the grim numbers come two bright spots: As of Feb. 2, more Americans had been vaccinated for COVID-19 than had been infected; and since then, rolling averages for case counts and deaths have been on the decline.

Stacker compiled a list of the counties with highest COVID-19 vaccination rates in Mississippi using data from the U.S. Department of Health & Human Services. Counties are ranked by the highest vaccination rate as of May 27, 2021. In Mississippi, 26.9% of the total population has been fully vaccinated, compared to 40.4% nationwide. Keep reading to see whether your county ranks among the highest COVID-19 vaccination rates in your state.

NatalieMaynor // Wikimedia Commons

#50. Panola County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 23.8% (8,131 fully vaccinated)

— 11.5% lower vaccination rate than Mississippi

– Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 62.9% (3,512 fully vaccinated)

— 2.9% lower vaccination rate than Mississippi

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 319 (109 total deaths)

— 30.2% more deaths per 100k residents than Mississippi

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 13,532 (4,627 total cases)

— 26.9% more cases per 100k residents than Mississippi

Quentin Melson // Wikimedia Commons

#49. Jackson County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 23.9% (34,285 fully vaccinated)

— 11.2% lower vaccination rate than Mississippi

– Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 60.1% (14,092 fully vaccinated)

— 7.3% lower vaccination rate than Mississippi

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 173 (248 total deaths)

— 29.4% less deaths per 100k residents than Mississippi

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 9,412 (13,517 total cases)

— 11.7% less cases per 100k residents than Mississippi

Carlcath // Wikimedia Commons

#48. Clay County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 24.2% (4,681 fully vaccinated)

— 10.0% lower vaccination rate than Mississippi

– Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 60.0% (2,189 fully vaccinated)

— 7.4% lower vaccination rate than Mississippi

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 280 (54 total deaths)

— 14.3% more deaths per 100k residents than Mississippi

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 9,629 (1,860 total cases)

— 9.7% less cases per 100k residents than Mississippi

Cohee // Wikimedia Commons

#47. Lee County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 24.3% (20,758 fully vaccinated)

— 9.7% lower vaccination rate than Mississippi

– Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 63.0% (8,157 fully vaccinated)

— 2.8% lower vaccination rate than Mississippi

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 205 (175 total deaths)

— 16.3% less deaths per 100k residents than Mississippi

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 11,718 (10,011 total cases)

— 9.9% more cases per 100k residents than Mississippi

Cohee // Wikimedia Commons

#46. Benton County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 24.3% (2,009 fully vaccinated)

— 9.7% lower vaccination rate than Mississippi

– Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 58.1% (910 fully vaccinated)

— 10.3% lower vaccination rate than Mississippi

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 303 (25 total deaths)

— 23.7% more deaths per 100k residents than Mississippi

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 12,326 (1,018 total cases)

— 15.6% more cases per 100k residents than Mississippi

Calvin Beale // Wikimedia Commons

#45. Simpson County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 24.4% (6,500 fully vaccinated)

— 9.3% lower vaccination rate than Mississippi

– Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 60.7% (2,928 fully vaccinated)

— 6.3% lower vaccination rate than Mississippi

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 334 (89 total deaths)

— 36.3% more deaths per 100k residents than Mississippi

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 11,119 (2,964 total cases)

— 4.3% more cases per 100k residents than Mississippi

Cohee // Wikimedia Commons

#44. Prentiss County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 24.6% (6,193 fully vaccinated)

— 8.6% lower vaccination rate than Mississippi

– Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 62.6% (2,900 fully vaccinated)

— 3.4% lower vaccination rate than Mississippi

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 239 (60 total deaths)

— 2.4% less deaths per 100k residents than Mississippi

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 11,208 (2,816 total cases)

— 5.1% more cases per 100k residents than Mississippi

Thomas R Machnitzki (thomas@machnitzki.com) // Wikimedia Commons

#43. Quitman County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 24.6% (1,674 fully vaccinated)

— 8.6% lower vaccination rate than Mississippi

– Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 54.8% (674 fully vaccinated)

— 15.4% lower vaccination rate than Mississippi

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 236 (16 total deaths)

— 3.7% less deaths per 100k residents than Mississippi

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 12,014 (816 total cases)

— 12.7% more cases per 100k residents than Mississippi

Thomas R Machnitzki // Wikimedia Commons

#42. DeSoto County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 24.7% (45,693 fully vaccinated)

— 8.2% lower vaccination rate than Mississippi

– Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 61.6% (15,102 fully vaccinated)

— 4.9% lower vaccination rate than Mississippi

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 141 (261 total deaths)

— 42.4% less deaths per 100k residents than Mississippi

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 11,927 (22,058 total cases)

— 11.9% more cases per 100k residents than Mississippi

Nicholas Brown // Wikimedia Commons

#41. Washington County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 24.7% (10,836 fully vaccinated)

— 8.2% lower vaccination rate than Mississippi

– Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 62.1% (4,549 fully vaccinated)

— 4.2% lower vaccination rate than Mississippi

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 307 (135 total deaths)

— 25.3% more deaths per 100k residents than Mississippi

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 12,259 (5,383 total cases)

— 15.0% more cases per 100k residents than Mississippi

Chris Crookston // Wikimedia Commons

#40. Coahoma County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 24.7% (5,474 fully vaccinated)

— 8.2% lower vaccination rate than Mississippi

– Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 62.7% (2,221 fully vaccinated)

— 3.2% lower vaccination rate than Mississippi

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 366 (81 total deaths)

— 49.4% more deaths per 100k residents than Mississippi

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 13,447 (2,975 total cases)

— 26.1% more cases per 100k residents than Mississippi

Magnolia677 // Wikimedia Commons

#39. Marshall County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 24.8% (8,746 fully vaccinated)

— 7.8% lower vaccination rate than Mississippi

– Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 58.6% (3,751 fully vaccinated)

— 9.6% lower vaccination rate than Mississippi

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 298 (105 total deaths)

— 21.6% more deaths per 100k residents than Mississippi

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 12,903 (4,554 total cases)

— 21.0% more cases per 100k residents than Mississippi

Larry D. Moore // Wikimedia Commons

#38. Scott County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 24.8% (6,982 fully vaccinated)

— 7.8% lower vaccination rate than Mississippi

– Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 70.7% (3,065 fully vaccinated)

— 9.1% higher vaccination rate than Mississippi

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 263 (74 total deaths)

— 7.3% more deaths per 100k residents than Mississippi

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 11,296 (3,177 total cases)

— 6.0% more cases per 100k residents than Mississippi

Z28scrambler // Wikimedia Commons

#37. Pike County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 25.8% (10,132 fully vaccinated)

— 4.1% lower vaccination rate than Mississippi

– Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 64.4% (4,449 fully vaccinated)

— 0.6% lower vaccination rate than Mississippi

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 270 (106 total deaths)

— 10.2% more deaths per 100k residents than Mississippi

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 8,527 (3,350 total cases)

— 20.0% less cases per 100k residents than Mississippi

Cohee // Wikimedia Commons

#36. Chickasaw County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 25.8% (4,418 fully vaccinated)

— 4.1% lower vaccination rate than Mississippi

– Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 69.1% (2,075 fully vaccinated)

— 6.6% higher vaccination rate than Mississippi

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 345 (59 total deaths)

— 40.8% more deaths per 100k residents than Mississippi

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 12,243 (2,094 total cases)

— 14.8% more cases per 100k residents than Mississippi

Z28scrambler // Wikimedia Commons

#35. Franklin County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 25.9% (1,997 fully vaccinated)

— 3.7% lower vaccination rate than Mississippi

– Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 56.0% (897 fully vaccinated)

— 13.6% lower vaccination rate than Mississippi

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 298 (23 total deaths)

— 21.6% more deaths per 100k residents than Mississippi

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 10,943 (844 total cases)

— 2.6% more cases per 100k residents than Mississippi

Nlsanfor // Wikimedia Commons

#34. Covington County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 26.1% (4,865 fully vaccinated)

— 3.0% lower vaccination rate than Mississippi

– Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 69.9% (2,237 fully vaccinated)

— 7.9% higher vaccination rate than Mississippi

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 435 (81 total deaths)

— 77.6% more deaths per 100k residents than Mississippi

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 14,150 (2,637 total cases)

— 32.7% more cases per 100k residents than Mississippi

NatalieMaynor // Wikimedia Commons

#33. Jasper County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 26.2% (4,287 fully vaccinated)

— 2.6% lower vaccination rate than Mississippi

– Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 59.3% (2,017 fully vaccinated)

— 8.5% lower vaccination rate than Mississippi

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 293 (48 total deaths)

— 19.6% more deaths per 100k residents than Mississippi

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 13,514 (2,214 total cases)

— 26.8% more cases per 100k residents than Mississippi

Matthew Nichols // Wikimedia Commons

#32. Grenada County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 26.6% (5,520 fully vaccinated)

— 1.1% lower vaccination rate than Mississippi

– Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 64.4% (2,422 fully vaccinated)

— 0.6% lower vaccination rate than Mississippi

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 419 (87 total deaths)

— 71.0% more deaths per 100k residents than Mississippi

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 12,670 (2,630 total cases)

— 18.8% more cases per 100k residents than Mississippi

Brian Stansberry // Wikimedia Commons

#31. Monroe County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 27.0% (9,521 fully vaccinated)

— 0.4% higher vaccination rate than Mississippi

– Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 66.5% (4,622 fully vaccinated)

— 2.6% higher vaccination rate than Mississippi

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 383 (135 total deaths)

— 56.3% more deaths per 100k residents than Mississippi

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 11,741 (4,139 total cases)

— 10.1% more cases per 100k residents than Mississippi

Leigh T. Harrell // Wikimedia Commons

#30. Lowndes County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 27.1% (15,890 fully vaccinated)

— 0.7% higher vaccination rate than Mississippi

– Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 67.4% (6,430 fully vaccinated)

— 4.0% higher vaccination rate than Mississippi

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 253 (148 total deaths)

— 3.3% more deaths per 100k residents than Mississippi

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 10,986 (6,437 total cases)

— 3.0% more cases per 100k residents than Mississippi

Mark Hilton // Wikimedia Commons

#29. Winston County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 27.1% (4,859 fully vaccinated)

— 0.7% higher vaccination rate than Mississippi

– Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 64.2% (2,362 fully vaccinated)

— 0.9% lower vaccination rate than Mississippi

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 451 (81 total deaths)

— 84.1% more deaths per 100k residents than Mississippi

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 12,737 (2,287 total cases)

— 19.5% more cases per 100k residents than Mississippi

Jerrye & Roy Klotz, MD // Wikimedia Commons

#28. Humphreys County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 27.2% (2,195 fully vaccinated)

— 1.1% higher vaccination rate than Mississippi

– Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 60.4% (863 fully vaccinated)

— 6.8% lower vaccination rate than Mississippi

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 409 (33 total deaths)

— 66.9% more deaths per 100k residents than Mississippi

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 12,041 (971 total cases)

— 12.9% more cases per 100k residents than Mississippi

Qqqqqq // Wikimedia Commons

#27. Montgomery County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 27.3% (2,666 fully vaccinated)

— 1.5% higher vaccination rate than Mississippi

– Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 57.5% (1,246 fully vaccinated)

— 11.3% lower vaccination rate than Mississippi

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 440 (43 total deaths)

— 79.6% more deaths per 100k residents than Mississippi

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 13,095 (1,280 total cases)

— 22.8% more cases per 100k residents than Mississippi

NatalieMaynor // Wikimedia Commons

#26. Webster County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 27.3% (2,647 fully vaccinated)

— 1.5% higher vaccination rate than Mississippi

– Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 74.4% (1,294 fully vaccinated)

— 14.8% higher vaccination rate than Mississippi

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 330 (32 total deaths)

— 34.7% more deaths per 100k residents than Mississippi

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 11,848 (1,148 total cases)

— 11.1% more cases per 100k residents than Mississippi

Tony Webster // Wikimedia Commons

#25. Attala County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 27.4% (4,985 fully vaccinated)

— 1.9% higher vaccination rate than Mississippi

– Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 69.4% (2,456 fully vaccinated)

— 7.1% higher vaccination rate than Mississippi

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 402 (73 total deaths)

— 64.1% more deaths per 100k residents than Mississippi

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 11,808 (2,146 total cases)

— 10.8% more cases per 100k residents than Mississippi

Dudemanfellabra // Wikimedia Commons

#24. Lauderdale County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 27.5% (20,364 fully vaccinated)

— 2.2% higher vaccination rate than Mississippi

– Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 63.9% (8,412 fully vaccinated)

— 1.4% lower vaccination rate than Mississippi

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 324 (240 total deaths)

— 32.2% more deaths per 100k residents than Mississippi

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 9,742 (7,221 total cases)

— 8.6% less cases per 100k residents than Mississippi

Z28scrambler // Wikimedia Commons

#23. Adams County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 27.6% (8,468 fully vaccinated)

— 2.6% higher vaccination rate than Mississippi

– Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 62.0% (3,725 fully vaccinated)

— 4.3% lower vaccination rate than Mississippi

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 267 (82 total deaths)

— 9.0% more deaths per 100k residents than Mississippi

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 9,748 (2,992 total cases)

— 8.6% less cases per 100k residents than Mississippi

Infrogmation of New Orleans // Wikimedia Commons

#22. Claiborne County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 28.0% (2,519 fully vaccinated)

— 4.1% higher vaccination rate than Mississippi

– Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 67.5% (1,012 fully vaccinated)

— 4.2% higher vaccination rate than Mississippi

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 334 (30 total deaths)

— 36.3% more deaths per 100k residents than Mississippi

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 11,426 (1,027 total cases)

— 7.2% more cases per 100k residents than Mississippi

Jerrye & Roy Klotz, MD // Wikimedia Commons

#21. Copiah County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 28.3% (7,933 fully vaccinated)

— 5.2% higher vaccination rate than Mississippi

– Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 63.8% (3,276 fully vaccinated)

— 1.5% lower vaccination rate than Mississippi

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 232 (65 total deaths)

— 5.3% less deaths per 100k residents than Mississippi

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 10,643 (2,987 total cases)

— 0.2% less cases per 100k residents than Mississippi

Brewri92535 // Wikimedia Commons

#20. Newton County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 28.3% (5,954 fully vaccinated)

— 5.2% higher vaccination rate than Mississippi

– Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 75.9% (2,722 fully vaccinated)

— 17.1% higher vaccination rate than Mississippi

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 295 (62 total deaths)

— 20.4% more deaths per 100k residents than Mississippi

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 11,780 (2,476 total cases)

— 10.5% more cases per 100k residents than Mississippi

NatalieMaynor // Wikimedia Commons

#19. Rankin County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 28.5% (44,318 fully vaccinated)

— 5.9% higher vaccination rate than Mississippi

– Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 65.6% (15,947 fully vaccinated)

— 1.2% higher vaccination rate than Mississippi

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 180 (279 total deaths)

— 26.5% less deaths per 100k residents than Mississippi

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 8,867 (13,768 total cases)

— 16.8% less cases per 100k residents than Mississippi

Woodlot // Wikimedia Commons

#18. Harrison County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 28.6% (59,563 fully vaccinated)

— 6.3% higher vaccination rate than Mississippi

– Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 68.1% (21,848 fully vaccinated)

— 5.1% higher vaccination rate than Mississippi

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 150 (313 total deaths)

— 38.8% less deaths per 100k residents than Mississippi

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 8,705 (18,114 total cases)

— 18.3% less cases per 100k residents than Mississippi

Jimmy Emerson from Dalton GA // Wikimedia Commons

#17. Sunflower County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 28.9% (7,260 fully vaccinated)

— 7.4% higher vaccination rate than Mississippi

– Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 66.0% (2,382 fully vaccinated)

— 1.9% higher vaccination rate than Mississippi

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 362 (91 total deaths)

— 47.8% more deaths per 100k residents than Mississippi

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 13,449 (3,377 total cases)

— 26.2% more cases per 100k residents than Mississippi

Jerrye & Roy Klotz, MD // Wikimedia Commons

#16. Clarke County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 29.2% (4,537 fully vaccinated)

— 8.6% higher vaccination rate than Mississippi

– Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 64.7% (2,095 fully vaccinated)

— 0.2% lower vaccination rate than Mississippi

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 515 (80 total deaths)

— 110.2% more deaths per 100k residents than Mississippi

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 11,499 (1,787 total cases)

— 7.9% more cases per 100k residents than Mississippi

Mthunter58 // Wikimedia Commons

#15. Oktibbeha County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 29.7% (14,744 fully vaccinated)

— 10.4% higher vaccination rate than Mississippi

– Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 72.4% (4,311 fully vaccinated)

— 11.7% higher vaccination rate than Mississippi

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 198 (98 total deaths)

— 19.2% less deaths per 100k residents than Mississippi

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 9,367 (4,645 total cases)

— 12.1% less cases per 100k residents than Mississippi

Chillin662 // Wikimedia Commons

#14. Holmes County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 29.7% (5,045 fully vaccinated)

— 10.4% higher vaccination rate than Mississippi

– Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 72.0% (1,922 fully vaccinated)

— 11.1% higher vaccination rate than Mississippi

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 435 (74 total deaths)

— 77.6% more deaths per 100k residents than Mississippi

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 11,146 (1,896 total cases)

— 4.5% more cases per 100k residents than Mississippi

Natalie Maynor // Wikimedia Commons

#13. Sharkey County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 30.3% (1,308 fully vaccinated)

— 12.6% higher vaccination rate than Mississippi

– Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 64.3% (557 fully vaccinated)

— 0.8% lower vaccination rate than Mississippi

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 393 (17 total deaths)

— 60.4% more deaths per 100k residents than Mississippi

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 11,664 (504 total cases)

— 9.4% more cases per 100k residents than Mississippi

Jerrye & Roy Klotz, MD // Wikimedia Commons

#12. Leflore County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 30.9% (8,716 fully vaccinated)

— 14.9% higher vaccination rate than Mississippi

– Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 74.3% (3,083 fully vaccinated)

— 14.7% higher vaccination rate than Mississippi

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 444 (125 total deaths)

— 81.2% more deaths per 100k residents than Mississippi

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 12,422 (3,501 total cases)

— 16.5% more cases per 100k residents than Mississippi

Rdstephens // Wikimedia Commons

#11. Noxubee County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 31.0% (3,226 fully vaccinated)

— 15.2% higher vaccination rate than Mississippi

– Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 73.3% (1,270 fully vaccinated)

— 13.1% higher vaccination rate than Mississippi

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 326 (34 total deaths)

— 33.1% more deaths per 100k residents than Mississippi

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 12,230 (1,274 total cases)

— 14.7% more cases per 100k residents than Mississippi

Renelibrary // Wikimedia Commons

#10. Warren County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 31.1% (14,103 fully vaccinated)

— 15.6% higher vaccination rate than Mississippi

– Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 69.6% (5,446 fully vaccinated)

— 7.4% higher vaccination rate than Mississippi

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 269 (122 total deaths)

— 9.8% more deaths per 100k residents than Mississippi

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 9,733 (4,417 total cases)

— 8.7% less cases per 100k residents than Mississippi

Michlaovic // Wikimedia

#9. Hinds County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 31.2% (72,315 fully vaccinated)

— 16.0% higher vaccination rate than Mississippi

– Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 72.0% (24,659 fully vaccinated)

— 11.1% higher vaccination rate than Mississippi

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 179 (416 total deaths)

— 26.9% less deaths per 100k residents than Mississippi

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 8,826 (20,462 total cases)

— 17.2% less cases per 100k residents than Mississippi

Calvin Beale // Wikimedia Commons

#8. Lawrence County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 31.4% (3,949 fully vaccinated)

— 16.7% higher vaccination rate than Mississippi

– Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 81.7% (1,872 fully vaccinated)

— 26.1% higher vaccination rate than Mississippi

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 191 (24 total deaths)

— 22.0% less deaths per 100k residents than Mississippi

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 10,377 (1,306 total cases)

— 2.7% less cases per 100k residents than Mississippi

The diva777 // Wikimedia Commons

#7. Lamar County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 31.5% (19,967 fully vaccinated)

— 17.1% higher vaccination rate than Mississippi

– Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 83.1% (7,555 fully vaccinated)

— 28.2% higher vaccination rate than Mississippi

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 139 (88 total deaths)

— 43.3% less deaths per 100k residents than Mississippi

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 9,913 (6,279 total cases)

— 7.0% less cases per 100k residents than Mississippi

Hamhari Brown // Wikimedia Commons

#6. Bolivar County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 32.8% (10,056 fully vaccinated)

— 21.9% higher vaccination rate than Mississippi

– Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 74.4% (3,717 fully vaccinated)

— 14.8% higher vaccination rate than Mississippi

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 434 (133 total deaths)

— 77.1% more deaths per 100k residents than Mississippi

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 15,708 (4,811 total cases)

— 47.3% more cases per 100k residents than Mississippi

Jerrye & Roy Klotz, MD // Wikimedia Commons

#5. Lafayette County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 33.6% (18,131 fully vaccinated)

— 24.9% higher vaccination rate than Mississippi

– Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 70.0% (5,051 fully vaccinated)

— 8.0% higher vaccination rate than Mississippi

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 220 (119 total deaths)

— 10.2% less deaths per 100k residents than Mississippi

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 11,574 (6,252 total cases)

— 8.6% more cases per 100k residents than Mississippi

NatalieMaynor // Wikimedia Commons

#4. Yalobusha County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 35.1% (4,249 fully vaccinated)

— 30.5% higher vaccination rate than Mississippi

– Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 77.6% (1,976 fully vaccinated)

— 19.8% higher vaccination rate than Mississippi

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 314 (38 total deaths)

— 28.2% more deaths per 100k residents than Mississippi

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 13,718 (1,661 total cases)

— 28.7% more cases per 100k residents than Mississippi

Natalie Maynor // Wikimedia Commons

#3. Wilkinson County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 35.7% (3,085 fully vaccinated)

— 32.7% higher vaccination rate than Mississippi

– Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 78.9% (1,212 fully vaccinated)

— 21.8% higher vaccination rate than Mississippi

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 359 (31 total deaths)

— 46.5% more deaths per 100k residents than Mississippi

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 7,926 (684 total cases)

— 25.7% less cases per 100k residents than Mississippi

Mthunter58 // Wikimedia Commons

#2. Jefferson County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 36.4% (2,541 fully vaccinated)

— 35.3% higher vaccination rate than Mississippi

– Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 69.0% (838 fully vaccinated)

— 6.5% higher vaccination rate than Mississippi

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 401 (28 total deaths)

— 63.7% more deaths per 100k residents than Mississippi

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 9,456 (661 total cases)

— 11.3% less cases per 100k residents than Mississippi

Scoutandboo // Wikimedia Commons

#1. Madison County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 37.0% (39,306 fully vaccinated)

— 37.5% higher vaccination rate than Mississippi

– Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 85.0% (12,520 fully vaccinated)

— 31.2% higher vaccination rate than Mississippi

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 210 (223 total deaths)

— 14.3% less deaths per 100k residents than Mississippi

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 9,573 (10,173 total cases)

— 10.2% less cases per 100k residents than Mississippi